HGTV's Egypt Sherrod Can't Escape The Rampant Ozempic Rumors

HGTV's Egypt Sherrod's striking weight loss has sparked rumors of Ozempic use, but the realtor, who hosts "Married to Real Estate" with her husband, Mike Jackson, says her transformation is all natural. It all started on Instagram in December 2024 when she flaunted her weight loss in a gorgeous red dress. She achieved her goals by attempting the triple eight method — prioritizing eight hours of sleep, work, and personal time per day. "Well the only thing I've been able to nail is the 8 hours of sleep so far," she admitted in the caption. However, it's made all the difference for her "metabolic system and my ability to lean out and lose weight." She continued, "Yes this waistline is real! Thats me in Costa Rica 2 weeks ago with my $30 fashion nova dress. Also, I'm finding that I am having more creative thoughts. GET SOME SLEEP family! Stay tuned as I try to master the other 8/8."

While Sherrod's weight loss was mostly met with enthusiasm, some fans wanted her to admit to using Ozempic. One user, for example, commented, "Another Ozempic story!" Although this particular comment didn't receive a co-sign from any of Sherrod's followers, the "Married to Real Estate" star decided to address it. She replied, "Sad this hateful comment is from another real estate professional, a black female at that smh." With that said, even though the HGTV star's weight loss isn't because of Ozempic or other similar weight loss aids, she's been forthcoming about her decision to try them out in the past. That same month, she took to Instagram to share what had and hadn't worked for her.

"I have done cleanses before, taken weight loss medications, and honestly nothing has worked for me due to thyroid..." explained Sherrod. "The old adages work! Get sleep, drink water, but not just any water... alkaline water infused with lemon, cayenne, chlorophyll, and whatever other tinctures are needed for YOUR body."

