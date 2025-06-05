HGTV's Egypt Sherrod Can't Escape The Rampant Ozempic Rumors
HGTV's Egypt Sherrod's striking weight loss has sparked rumors of Ozempic use, but the realtor, who hosts "Married to Real Estate" with her husband, Mike Jackson, says her transformation is all natural. It all started on Instagram in December 2024 when she flaunted her weight loss in a gorgeous red dress. She achieved her goals by attempting the triple eight method — prioritizing eight hours of sleep, work, and personal time per day. "Well the only thing I've been able to nail is the 8 hours of sleep so far," she admitted in the caption. However, it's made all the difference for her "metabolic system and my ability to lean out and lose weight." She continued, "Yes this waistline is real! Thats me in Costa Rica 2 weeks ago with my $30 fashion nova dress. Also, I'm finding that I am having more creative thoughts. GET SOME SLEEP family! Stay tuned as I try to master the other 8/8."
While Sherrod's weight loss was mostly met with enthusiasm, some fans wanted her to admit to using Ozempic. One user, for example, commented, "Another Ozempic story!" Although this particular comment didn't receive a co-sign from any of Sherrod's followers, the "Married to Real Estate" star decided to address it. She replied, "Sad this hateful comment is from another real estate professional, a black female at that smh." With that said, even though the HGTV star's weight loss isn't because of Ozempic or other similar weight loss aids, she's been forthcoming about her decision to try them out in the past. That same month, she took to Instagram to share what had and hadn't worked for her.
"I have done cleanses before, taken weight loss medications, and honestly nothing has worked for me due to thyroid..." explained Sherrod. "The old adages work! Get sleep, drink water, but not just any water... alkaline water infused with lemon, cayenne, chlorophyll, and whatever other tinctures are needed for YOUR body."
Egypt Sherrod has dealt with body shamers before
Unfortunately, Egypt Sherrod is one of many celebrities who have dealt with body shamers before. In 2019, shortly after giving birth to her second child, one of her Instagram followers accused her of surgically enhancing her bottom. However, Sherrod quickly called out her body shamers in a lengthy Instagram caption, alongside the follower's comment. "I mean.... I am just gonna let this sit right here for a minute because I have absolutely NO SHAME about my body," she wrote. "Body shaming is something we should never do, especially when you have no idea what your talking about." Sherrod then explained that the physical changes the user had observed were because she'd had a baby after age 40. "You don't just snap back," Sherrod said, adding, "Especially because I couldn't breast feed since the docs had to dry me out due to fluid in my lungs. So YES I am dragging a continent behind me..."
That said, Sherrod hasn't allowed online negativity stop her from sharing facets of her wellness journey. In 2021, for example, she took to Facebook to share that she'd turned to a holistic lifestyle after inaccurately being diagnosed with Lupus, a life-threatening autoimmune disease. "I spent weeks depressed, scared, feeling like I was going to die all because of a wrong diagnosis," Sherrod explained. "By seeking the root of the sickness versus treating the symptom, I was able to reclaim my quality of life, overall wellness, and my waistline." In the accompanying video, Sherrod also revealed that, through identifying her various allergies, she'd been able to drop 30 pounds.