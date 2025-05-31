Jill Biden's Sassy Behavior On The View Has Come Back To Bite Her & Joe

Dr. Jill Biden took no prisoners when she appeared on "The View" with former President Joe Biden on May 8. She dismissed negative speculation about Joe's cognitive abilities and valiantly fought to save his reputation. However, with the news that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is considering subpoenaing Jill to testify under oath regarding what she knew about the state of Joe's health during his term in office, her sassy behavior on the show has now come back to bite her.

"The View" hosts are notoriously left-biased, except for a token Republican here and there, so it was pretty much guaranteed they would softball the former first lady. Meanwhile, Jill's catty behavior confirmed she's definitely in her IDGAF era. Still, she might have to rethink that frame of mind and prepare herself for some seriously tough questioning if she's forced into a courtroom, as many support this approach.

Not surprisingly, Fox News is leading the charge. The shady side of Jesse Watters was on full display when he tore into Joe and Jill during a May 22 segment of his "Primetime" show. "Treason of the highest order!" Watters decreed, parroting Trump's claim of an alleged cover-up by "treasonous thugs." The host attacked The Washington Post, accusing it of being part of the alleged cover-up problem. "The paper that broke Watergate couldn't tell us Biden was a vegetable," Watters said, ensuring maximum dehumanization and offense, before complaining he's received no recognition for slamming Joe for years.

