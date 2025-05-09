Jill Biden's Catty Behavior On The View Confirms She's In Her IDGAF Era
When former President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, sat down with the women of "The View" on May 8, 2025, they came with a desire to clear the air. The way the 2024 presidential campaign unfolded was full of drama and intrigue, especially when Joe dropped out of the race with under four months to go before election day. One of the suggested reasons for this bold action was that the former president had been showing some signs of mental fatigue. When Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up that several sources had claimed there was "a dramatic decline in [Joe's] cognitive abilities" in the final year of his presidency, Joe began to defend himself. However, once he started rambling, Jill stepped in with her usual dramatic flair.
Former Pres. Biden responds to reports questioning his cognitive abilities while in office, saying on #TheView, "They are wrong."
"The people who wrote those books were not in the White House with us," former first lady Jill Biden added. "If you look at things today, give me Joe... pic.twitter.com/JndjhBmDMf
— The View (@TheView) May 8, 2025
Jill reminded the co-hosts and viewers at home that those who made these claims didn't live in the White House with the first couple. She went on to brag about how hard Joe worked every single day, mentioning how he'd be burning the midnight oil, how being president is a lifestyle, not just a job. Her insight here is interesting, since Jill herself never gave up her teaching job while performing her duties as first lady. So it could be said that she also didn't see her husband during the entirety of the day. But Jill switched from defensive to catty when she ended her rant with a powerful, "If you look at things today, give me Joe Biden any time." Which is a not-so-subtle dig at the current state of affairs under the second term of Donald Trump. However, Jill was just getting started.
Jill Biden feels comfortable speaking for Joe Biden
Dr. Jill Biden has never been afraid of her shady side, especially when it comes to stepping up to defend her husband Joe Biden. Whether that's through starting an ancient and ongoing feud with Kamala Harris or pushing back against the notion Joe was a bumbling mess during his presidential term. This passive aggressive pettiness was on full display during Jill and Joe's time on "The View," especially when Jill was asked about the perceived notion that she might have created a "cocoon" around Joe. Per ABC News, Jill's response to her possibly keeping him from public view was that she, of course, was around "Joe day and night." In fact, Jill's response was overly testy.
"He wasn't hiding somewhere," she went on to say, mid-rant. "I didn't have him...sequestered in some place," Jill insisted. Joe gazed into the middle distance before making the joke that he "wished she had" hidden him away. This, perhaps, is why Jill earned the nickname "Lady MacBeth," something co-host Ana Navarro mentioned. Jill shot back about her growing list of enemies by referring to those who called her such names as "our so-called friends."
While Jill might have gotten heat from friends and foes alike for her handling of her husband, her spicy response certainly had the internet raising its eyebrows. "The View was nice to give President Jill Biden an interview," said one commenter on X, formerly Twitter. Another noted, "Even in this interview when Biden started fumbling, Jill [hopped] right in to save him." For someone who is trying to beat the allegations that she micromanaged her husband's presidency, fiery Jill might not be doing herself any favors here.