Tom Cruise & Ana De Armas Have A Much Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas aren't officially a couple yet, but they share a bigger age gap than you thought. For the past few months, Cruise and Armas have worked overtime to keep the rumor mill alive with their will-they-or-won't-they romance. Between their public hangouts and Cruise's constant poetic waxing about Armas and her acting talent, gossip hounds have concluded that they're together. For example, the pair looked rather coupled up in photos obtained by Page Six as they were caught exiting David Beckham's birthday bash. However, a chatty attendee couldn't confirm or deny a romance. "They came together and had a great night and clearly enjoy hanging out," shared a source with the outlet. "But I couldn't say any more than that ... I've no proof it's romantic."

Of course, a little backseat paparazzi shot is far from the only possible proof that Cruise and Armas are entertaining a private romance in front of the world. Cruise has done a great job of fueling speculation all on his own. While speaking with "Access Hollywood," Cruise had nothing but uplifting comments about Armas' acting talent. "Her ability is incredible," he gushed in May 2025. "There's an actress that has dramatic chops, someone who's comedic, very, very talented." He continued, "You see her in 'Ballerina' and you look at Keanu [Reeves] and her together ... just a great actress."

If it turns out that Cruise and Armas are actually dating, they'll join a long list of Hollywood couples who share quite a large age gap.

