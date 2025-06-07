Tom Cruise & Ana De Armas Have A Much Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas aren't officially a couple yet, but they share a bigger age gap than you thought. For the past few months, Cruise and Armas have worked overtime to keep the rumor mill alive with their will-they-or-won't-they romance. Between their public hangouts and Cruise's constant poetic waxing about Armas and her acting talent, gossip hounds have concluded that they're together. For example, the pair looked rather coupled up in photos obtained by Page Six as they were caught exiting David Beckham's birthday bash. However, a chatty attendee couldn't confirm or deny a romance. "They came together and had a great night and clearly enjoy hanging out," shared a source with the outlet. "But I couldn't say any more than that ... I've no proof it's romantic."
Of course, a little backseat paparazzi shot is far from the only possible proof that Cruise and Armas are entertaining a private romance in front of the world. Cruise has done a great job of fueling speculation all on his own. While speaking with "Access Hollywood," Cruise had nothing but uplifting comments about Armas' acting talent. "Her ability is incredible," he gushed in May 2025. "There's an actress that has dramatic chops, someone who's comedic, very, very talented." He continued, "You see her in 'Ballerina' and you look at Keanu [Reeves] and her together ... just a great actress."
If it turns out that Cruise and Armas are actually dating, they'll join a long list of Hollywood couples who share quite a large age gap.
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas about 25 years apart
Tom Cruise's dating history is lengthy and complicated, and it's possible he's added Ana de Armas to the list. And though Cruise's past relationships with fellow actors, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes — both of whom married and divorced the star in a public, dramatic fashion — will probably always top the list of his past romances, Armas' large age gap with the movie star will definitely keep her in the conversation for years to come. So just how far apart are the potential lovebirds? Well, given that, as of May 2025, Cruise is 62 while Armas is 37, the pair are about 25 years apart. That's an even larger age gap than Cruise and Holmes, whose 16-year age gap was a huge scandal back in the early 2000s.
Despite the many years between them, it's possible that Cruise is eyeing Armas to be his next bride — at least according to Radar. According to a source who spoke with the outlet, Cruise is considering marrying Armas, but he wants a blessing from an unlikely source first. Given the crazy romance rumors that have followed Cruise over the years, that person would, of course, be none other than Kidman, his long-estranged ex-wife. "As always, Tom's odd moves are tied back to his obsession with Scientology," said the insider. "That cult is big on soothing things in the past before moving forward, and Tom sees getting Nicole's blessing for his new bride-to-be as fitting in with that." However, the Scientology tie might not work for Kidman, who's "unlikely to be amused" as she "hated Scientology."