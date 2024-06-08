The Biggest Romance Rumors To Ever Surround Tom Cruise

As someone who has been in the spotlight for most of his life, Tom Cruise has been the center of rumors — lots of them. But perhaps the rumors that have gotten most people riled up are those about his dating life.

One of the juiciest bits of gossip? That Cruise has a thing for divorcing his wives when they hit the age of 33. And guess what? It checks out. He split from Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes, and Mimi Rogers when they were all that age. A former Scientologist told HuffPost that the pattern likely ties back to the religion, as it sees the number as something significant. "The number 33 is known as the 'Master Teacher,'" they explained. "It represents altruism and increasing your positive energy. It's associated with healing powers through love."

Cruise hasn't addressed this bizarre coincidence, but he has had plenty to say about the endless speculation over his love life. From his rumored romance with a Russian socialite to his purported fling with Hayley Atwell, here are some of the biggest rumors about the actor's dating history.