Red Flags In Pippa Middleton And James Matthews' Marriage We Can't Ignore

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, seem to have it all in life — a stable marriage, three wonderful children, and all the luxuries their vast fortune can buy. But their relationship is full of red flags. Not unlike her sister, Kate Middleton, who has been battling divorce rumors with her husband, Prince William, for quite some time, Pippa's fairy-tale romance isn't as perfect as it seems on the outside. From their age gap to their history, there are glaring signs their marriage might not endure in the long run.

Advertisement

The story goes that Pippa met Matthews in 2007 while vacationing at a luxury hotel owned by his parents in St. Barts. After briefly dating in 2012, they reconnected years later and eventually tied the knot in 2017. Speaking to the Daily Mail shortly after they confirmed their engagement, Pippa admitted that coping with the spotlight had been tough for her and Matthews. "I have had a few years of being in the public eye and I have developed something of a thick skin. But managing it all on my own has been quite hard," Pippa, who shot to fame after serving as the maid of honor at Kate and William's royal wedding, explained.

"It can be unnerving," she elaborated. "There's always something cropping up and that has to be managed on my own." As for James, "It's been a real eye-opener for [him]. There have been quite a few hurdles to negotiate." The same could be said of their relationship.

Advertisement