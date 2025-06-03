Kristi Noem, 53, Gives Sneak Peek Of Her Killer Abs In Sultry Crop Top

Kristi Noem is so fit at 53 years old, many people wonder what her workout routine is and how she manages to stay in such great shape. For starters, Noem was spotted working out with her fellow politicians outside the U.S. Capitol for Men's Health Month back in 2017, when she was a congresswoman (via YouTube). There are also several fitness websites, including Set For Set and Generation Iron, that give a detailed summary of what they believe Noem does to stay active and healthy.

Though she's busy sharing more work-related content on her Instagram now, Noem used to share more personal snapshots that included the time she attended Mōtiv Fitness for some fun workout classes and strength training. "It's been a couple days of fun ... and sweat ... " she wrote on Instagram in 2023, posting a carousel of pics that showed off her toned arms and legs. Back in 2022, Noem uploaded pics to X, formerly known as Twitter, that featured her and Tulsi Gabbard, who is now the Director of National Intelligence, participating in workout classes at Mōtiv Fitness. Clearly, Noem loved going to that gym in Sioux Falls, South Dakota when she was the state's governor.