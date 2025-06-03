Kristi Noem, 53, Gives Sneak Peek Of Her Killer Abs In Sultry Crop Top
When Kristi Noem isn't busy playing ICE dress-up, she must be busy with workouts. Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security subtly showed off her rock-hard abs on Instagram when she wore a crop top and sweatpants while posing with two women. Only a little bit of skin was poking out, but it was enough for people to tell that Noem isn't a stranger to sit-ups or fitness in general.
One comment on social media simply read, "Nice abs," while another person wrote, "Nice tummy." Other replies thanked Noem for supporting the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, which the mother of three mentioned in her Instagram caption. While it's amazing to donate to important causes, it is possible for public figures to do so without having to announce it on social media for quick praise and accolades.
Besides her tight abs, Noem's purported face filler was on display in the photo, something the internet is begging Noem to stop doing. The scandalous politician is one of many GOP political stars who seemed to go overboard with cosmetic procedures, considering how unrecognizable she looked in old photos without the MAGA makeup. Noem previously looked much more natural, but since she hopped on the MAGA train, she's become Trumpified. In addition to hair and makeup changes, that means every inch of her body appears toned, including her abs.
Kristi Noem repeatedly worked out at this South Dakota gym
Kristi Noem is so fit at 53 years old, many people wonder what her workout routine is and how she manages to stay in such great shape. For starters, Noem was spotted working out with her fellow politicians outside the U.S. Capitol for Men's Health Month back in 2017, when she was a congresswoman (via YouTube). There are also several fitness websites, including Set For Set and Generation Iron, that give a detailed summary of what they believe Noem does to stay active and healthy.
Though she's busy sharing more work-related content on her Instagram now, Noem used to share more personal snapshots that included the time she attended Mōtiv Fitness for some fun workout classes and strength training. "It's been a couple days of fun ... and sweat ... " she wrote on Instagram in 2023, posting a carousel of pics that showed off her toned arms and legs. Back in 2022, Noem uploaded pics to X, formerly known as Twitter, that featured her and Tulsi Gabbard, who is now the Director of National Intelligence, participating in workout classes at Mōtiv Fitness. Clearly, Noem loved going to that gym in Sioux Falls, South Dakota when she was the state's governor.