Kristi Noem's Apparent New Face Filler Has The Internet Begging Her To Stop

We'd like to take a moment of silence for the face Kristi Noem used to have before she dived into Fillerland head first. She recently testified about the Department of Homeland Security's immigration policy under the second Trump administration. This included the backlash the White House has received for their handling of Kilmar Abrego Garcia — who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador on suspicion of MS-13 gang affiliation. While this is a hot political topic at the moment, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't stop talking about another major issue: Noem's ever-present plastic surgery.

Advertisement

"She definitely needs to QUIT the botox in those lips of hers!" tweeted one person. "Her Face has a permanent Instagram filter on it at this point," quipped someone else, adding, "she's the female version of the million dollar man." A third X user also referenced her fillers, but made sure to mention the fact she admitted to shooting her own dog — one of the most scandalous things Noem has ever done.

While these comments are cruel, they're also not exactly wrong. It seems like Noem is yet another victim of "Mar-A-Lago face," a trend that members of President Donald Trump's inner circle largely adhere to. That look involves a ton of plastic surgery, drastically changing people's appearances. According to Dr. Michael Niccole, founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa based in Newport Beach, California, Noem probably spent at least $25,000 for her updated face.

Advertisement