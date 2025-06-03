Meghan Markle's Plans On Trooping The Colour 2025 Is A Masterclass In Shade

We all know Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, seems to have a shady side, and she often seems to be use that shade against the royal family. Now, it's what she's doing on the same day as an important royal event that might be a subtle dig at her estranged in-laws.

Advertisement

Trooping the Colour is a big parade that takes place every June to celebrate the reigning monarch's birthday. Each year, the British royal family takes part in the festivities and gathers on the Buckingham Palace balcony together. Of course, Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are no longer involved in this particular event now that they aren't working royals. Trooping the Colour 2022 was the last time the couple was in attendance. While the royals are busy celebrating being royals, however, Meghan will be celebrating not being a royal and she's doing so in a very public way.

On the day of Trooping the Colour 2025, June 14, Meghan will be at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County's Night of Wonder gala, where she's being honored. The organization's president and director Lori Bettison-Varga says they are honoring Meghan for her "work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity — especially for underserved communities," per People. And we imagine Meghan is hardly disappointed to be spending this particular day in a spotlight of her own.

Advertisement