Meghan Markle's Plans On Trooping The Colour 2025 Is A Masterclass In Shade
We all know Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, seems to have a shady side, and she often seems to be use that shade against the royal family. Now, it's what she's doing on the same day as an important royal event that might be a subtle dig at her estranged in-laws.
Trooping the Colour is a big parade that takes place every June to celebrate the reigning monarch's birthday. Each year, the British royal family takes part in the festivities and gathers on the Buckingham Palace balcony together. Of course, Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are no longer involved in this particular event now that they aren't working royals. Trooping the Colour 2022 was the last time the couple was in attendance. While the royals are busy celebrating being royals, however, Meghan will be celebrating not being a royal and she's doing so in a very public way.
On the day of Trooping the Colour 2025, June 14, Meghan will be at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County's Night of Wonder gala, where she's being honored. The organization's president and director Lori Bettison-Varga says they are honoring Meghan for her "work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity — especially for underserved communities," per People. And we imagine Meghan is hardly disappointed to be spending this particular day in a spotlight of her own.
Meghan Markle is reclaiming the day for herself
You don't have to be a royal family expert to know Meghan Markle isn't particularly fond of the royal family or how she was treated when she was a working royal. herself. And it often seems that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is the person for whom she harbors the most resentment. As such, Meghan frequently appears to attempt to steal the public's attention away from her sister-in-law during important moments. When Kate and Prince William were in the midst of the infamous "Where's Kate?" debacle, Meghan appeared to be throw shade at Kate with her lifestyle brand promo. And Meghan also seemed to use Prince Archie to take a sly swipe at Kate when she compared how quickly they each greeted the public after the births of their children on her podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan."
It's clear Meghan isn't a fan of the royal rules and the expectations surrounding them. And she seemingly enjoys rubbing it in when those expectations are presenting difficulties for Kate and the rest of the royal family. Attending a Los Angeles event where she's being honored when she could be waving on the balcony at Trooping the Colour sounds like the perfect example of this — and she's clearly seizing the opportunity.