Meghan Markle's 'Classless Behavior' Gets Brutally Called Out: 'Kate Would Never'

Meghan Markle's Instagram paid a surprising tribute to her daughter, Princess Lilibet, on the young royal's 4th birthday. However, what was meant as a playful post further rubbed Markle's most vocal critics the wrong way. In the throwback video, Markle recorded herself dancing and twerking in a black dress in the hospital room where she'd eventually give birth to her daughter.

"Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates ... so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn't work — there was only one thing left to do," she wrote in her caption. Prince Harry would also join Markle during the dance number. However, the video might've been better off classified, as its release caused a bit of a meltdown on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many people online criticized the Duchess of Sussex for the performance.

One commenter even felt it was yet another instance of Markle doing something you'd never catch Kate Middleton repeating. "Kate would never. She has class," Mystic posted. The Middleton comparisons didn't end there. Poster KitsieAnn felt she knew the Princess of Wales enough to also vouch for her class in comparison to Markle. "Several things here, you would've never seen anything like this out of Kate Middleton, and if they did do a dance before one of the birth of their child, I am sure it was kept under wraps," they said. Another poster seemed to feel vindicated at the perceived proof that Markle didn't deserve her status as a royal. "If anyone had any doubts, after watching this it is clear she was never a good fit for the royal life," they said.

