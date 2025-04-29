Meghan Markle Just Did The One Thing You'll Never Catch Kate Middleton Doing

Meghan Markle just did one thing you'd never catch Kate Middleton doing: going makeup-free. The "Suits" alum and wife of Prince Harry ditched her usual beat before appearing on an April 2025 episode of "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," hosted by the podcast's namesake, Jamie Kern Lima. The interview featured both women embracing their natural beauty as they navigated a wide-reaching conversation. Meghan even addressed their makeup-less appearances in the episode. "I wasn't expecting that one!" said the mom-of-two about her emotional reaction to their vulnerable display. "They're just great, it's so great — this is why it's nice not to have makeup on." She continued, "We spend so much of our life trying to prove something. To prove that you're enough. You have to prove that you're pretty enough. You have to prove that you're smart enough."

Given the staunch differences between Meghan and Kate, it's safe to say Kate will probably keep her makeup on in public. Of course, this isn't meant to gripe at either. Although there are some things Meghan can't do since stepping down as a senior member of the royal family, her options for personal fulfillment are much broader than someone like Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose husband, Prince William, is currently next in line for the throne. The royal family is chock full of strict rules all family members have to follow, and yes, there are some extreme beauty expectations, too. Chief among them? All female family members are basically required to wear makeup during public engagements — just not anything too colorful, gaudy, or otherwise attention-grabbing.

Here's a few of the beauty rules Kate has to follow.