There Are So Many Weird Things About Mike Pence's Marriage

Married in 1985, Mike and Karen Pence have been husband and wife for four decades, so it's fairly safe to say the two have a solid thing going. Even so, every couple has its quirks — and the Pences are no exception.

Advertisement

We'll start with the most bizarre detail of them all: Mike refers to Karen as "Mother." Yes, we're now picturing Karen replacing Kris Jenner in Meghan Trainor's "Mother" music video. Mike's interesting choice of pet name became public knowledge back in 2017 when Rolling Stone ran a feature on the then-Vice President. An insider told the outlet that they'd been to a dinner at Pence's home while he was still Governor of Indiana when, at one point, Mike began shouting questions to Karen across the table, asking, "Mother, mother, who prepared our meal this evening?" Mike was said to have repeated the name again while inquiring about the tableware.

Understandably, Mike's detractors had a field day with the story, and to this day, Googling "Mike Pence mother" brings up tons of search results (and even bumper stickers) linked to the awkward nickname. As for what he and Karen have had to say about it, neither has ever addressed it themselves. However, Alyssa Farah Griffin — who worked as Mike's press secretary prior to joining "The View" — told the "One Decision" podcast that it wasn't true. Kinda. "This is when he has kids who were ... probably 14, 15 years old. And he steps up and he says, 'Mom,' and he calls her mom. But my parents did that too. In front of kids, you say, 'Dad,' 'Mom,'" she said. That might be the case. Then again, Rolling Stone's source mentioned that the dinner had been for legislators, with no mention of the Pence kids being present.

Advertisement