JD Vance Pokes At Elon Musk's Bruised Ego & Uses Trump As The Knife
JD Vance has already taken a side in the divorce between Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Their alliance, which many already felt wouldn't last, ended with Musk disparaging the business mogul for passing a Republican bill the Tesla founder feared would only further harm the United States financially. Since then, things have only gotten nastier, with the two former BFFs slinging mud at each other constantly over social media. But Vance isn't caught in the middle.
Instead, he's maintained his loyalty to both his political title and Trump by firmly backing the nation's commander in chief. Vance took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to publicly vouch for Trump's leadership qualities in light of Musk's shocking betrayal. "President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I'm proud to stand beside him," Vance said. "There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump. One of the most glaring is that he's impulsive or short-tempered. Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that's ridiculous," Vance wrote.
Given the timing of the remarks, it's safe to say that this was Vance's way of defending Trump from Musk's attacks. It was an effective retort. Vance called out the X founder on his own platform without even mentioning Musk's name, and we're sure the subtle jab will do a number on his pride.
No one might be secretly happier about Donald Trump's break-up with Elon Musk than JD Vance
We imagine JD Vance was stoked about the implosion of the Donald Trump and Elon Musk tag-team. When Trump's second presidency began taking shape, it seemed that Musk was closer to "The Apprentice" host than the official vice president ever was, and Vance took a not-so-subtle jab at Trump after being pushed aside for Musk. With Trump and Musk's friendship leaving everyone wondering why Vance was kept around, we can't help but wonder if Vance took all of the jokes to heart. If he did, he'd kept his feelings close to the chest. In fact, Vance once publicly considered Musk a friend and was confident that their friendship would continue.
Still, the vice president might've shown everyone a glimpse of his true colors when he pointed out the mistake Musk made after firing several federal government employees. The mass lay-offs eventually led to the White House having to embarrassingly rehire the many employees they let go. "Elon himself has said that sometimes you do something, you make a mistake, and then you undo the mistake. I'm accepting of mistakes," Vance once told NBC News during the debacle. But with Musk gone, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author will no longer have to worry about Musk making any mistakes or stealing his thunder. There might be less doubt that Vance is truly Trump's right-hand man, which may help him sleep better at night.