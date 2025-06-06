JD Vance Pokes At Elon Musk's Bruised Ego & Uses Trump As The Knife

JD Vance has already taken a side in the divorce between Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Their alliance, which many already felt wouldn't last, ended with Musk disparaging the business mogul for passing a Republican bill the Tesla founder feared would only further harm the United States financially. Since then, things have only gotten nastier, with the two former BFFs slinging mud at each other constantly over social media. But Vance isn't caught in the middle.

Instead, he's maintained his loyalty to both his political title and Trump by firmly backing the nation's commander in chief. Vance took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to publicly vouch for Trump's leadership qualities in light of Musk's shocking betrayal. "President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I'm proud to stand beside him," Vance said. "There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump. One of the most glaring is that he's impulsive or short-tempered. Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that's ridiculous," Vance wrote.

Given the timing of the remarks, it's safe to say that this was Vance's way of defending Trump from Musk's attacks. It was an effective retort. Vance called out the X founder on his own platform without even mentioning Musk's name, and we're sure the subtle jab will do a number on his pride.

