Trump Vs. Musk: All The Details On Their Famous Bromance & Explosive Breakup

Who cares about the celebrity breakups of 2025 when the real drama is unfolding between the world's richest man and the supposed leader of the free world? That's right, in case you haven't heard, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, once thick as thieves, have officially gone from bromantic BFFs to bitter fiends. And judging by the jabs flying back and forth, it's only a matter of time before one tries to launch the other into space.

Advertisement

It's almost hard to believe, considering how Musk once had a "fiery" love for Trump — and vice versa (sort of). When Musk's brief four-month stint as a "special government employee" (read also: DOGE) ended, Trump had even given him a proper send-off. The president showered him with praise, calling him "one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever produced," glossing over the fact that the Tesla founder hadn't delivered anywhere near the $1 trillion in budget cuts he once promised. Trump also said that Musk "delivered a colossal change in the old ways of doing business in Washington" and that his "service to America has been without comparison in modern history." Meanwhile, Musk, who planned to return to running his companies, promised he'd still be available as Trump's consultant and that DOGE would remain operational. "I hope to continue to provide advice whenever the president would like," he said, and Trump echoed the sentiment, "Elon's really not leaving, he's going to be back and forth... It's his baby."

Advertisement

Now, as you can tell by the way they're hurling insults at each other, that arrangement didn't stick at all. So, what gives? Let's break down and see how the Musk and Trump bromance bloomed — and crashed.