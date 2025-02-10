Trump Slyly Confirmed Elon Musk's Fiery 'Love' For Him Weirds Out Melania

The friendship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk took another strange turn after the election when the pair appeared to become inseparable besties. Even though Donald hinted he was annoyed at Musk always being around, reports indicated that Melania Trump was fine with the bromance. "Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald," a source in Palm Beach told People in January when discussing Donald and Musk's friendship. "Melania is in good spirits and does her own thing, and is not bothered one way or the other by Musk hanging around," a second insider told the outlet. That of course was before Musk publicly declared his love for the Commander in Chief.

Amid rumblings that there could possibly be tension between Donald and Musk after the tech billionaire appeared on the cover of Time magazine (more on that later), Musk attempted to clear the air. "I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter on February 7. Donald's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., found humor in the situation and quote-tweeted the post along with three laughing emoji. Meanwhile, some X users believed the two billionaires' relationship was blurring the lines between friendly and romantic. During a presser later that day, a reporter asked Donald how Melania felt about Musk's declaration. "Oh, I think she'll be okay with it, somehow," Trump slyly replied.

That wasn't the first time Musk used an L-bomb when describing his budding relationship with his political ally. "The more I've gotten to know President Trump, the more I like the guy. Frankly, I love him," he told a reporter on February 3 while standing next to Donald. There have, however, been signs that this love will not last.