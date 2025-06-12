The Glaring Red Flags In Rachael Ray And John Cusimano's Marriage

In an industry of fleeting relationships, Rachael Ray's longtime marriage to John Cusimano is a breath of fresh air. But they aren't couple goals in the traditional sense of the expression. There's no shortage of strange things in Ray and Cusimano's marriage — and they wouldn't have it any other way. But that doesn't mean some of those aren't red flags. Patrick Wanis, behavior and relationship expert and creator of SRTT Therapy (Subconscious Rapid Transformation Technique) with a focus on relationships, trauma, eating disorders, and addiction, analyzed some of them for Nicki Swift.

He found Ray and Cusimano's approach to conflict particularly troubling. Wanis also had a lot to say about the couple's attitude toward apologizing in the aftermath of a fight and their need for extreme independence. Still, while they might know their relationship is far from perfect, they also know they have found the right person for one another. After all, there's a reason it's so hard to make marriages work in the entertainment industry.

Ray needed someone willing to put up with her crazy schedule and ever-shifting priorities. Ray couldn't even make room for children, so she needed someone who understood. And Cusimano understands it all — and more. "I thought this person could be a true partner in what I believe in and helping people and building, not a business, but a community," she said on her "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" podcast. Ray might have found what she needed in Cusimano, but that doesn't mean some of their approaches aren't questionable.

