Fox News' Bret Baier Humiliates Himself With Rap Performance: 'The Flow Of A Clogged Porta Potty'

Although he wasn't on-air, Bret Baier's rap performance might go down in history as one of the most painfully unforgettable blunders a Fox News anchor has ever made. But all art is subjective, after all, and Baier's cringe-inducing concert actually made a few fans like him even more. "I don't care if I'm showing my age... I absolutely love this," one user said on X. Additionally, we and many others may have felt Baier couldn't have been any stiffer doing his dance number, but another X user felt the New Jersey native had never cut loose quite like this. "Thrilled to see Bret in his element! He can sometimes seem a bit reserved, so it's refreshing and exciting to witness this lively, engaging side of him," they wrote.

Advertisement

We're all for agreeing to disagree, but another fan gave Baier a dangerous idea that we hope he does not take seriously. "@BretBaier should open every show like this," they said. If that day should ever come, we'd consider him another Fox News Host who lost it on live TV.