Fox News' Bret Baier Humiliates Himself With Rap Performance: 'The Flow Of A Clogged Porta Potty'
Fox News host Bret Baier has experienced his fair share of tragedy, but now he might never take center stage again after flubbing a rap performance that no one asked for. The political commentator was filmed onstage rapping Sugarhill Gang's classic hip hop record, "Rapper's Delight." He seemed to be having a good time as he pranced about in front of the crowd with a band backing him. He also looked quite different without his typical business suit, sporting a casual and relaxed untucked, white collared shirt, a pair of tan pants, and black shoes. Video of his performance quickly spread on X, as a few commenters subsequently shamed Baier for nearly ruining one of music's most familiar tunes.
We are in a golden age of content pic.twitter.com/WthRKCBbsh
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 7, 2025
Not only did Baier expose his alarming lack of rhythm, but he also switched up the lyrics to shout out his show in the song. "Brother has all the flow of a clogged porta potty," one user posted. Another commenter joked that Baier had to make amends with the song's creators before it was too late. "@BretBaier needs to issue an immediate apology to @TheRealSHG for that abomination," they said. However, there was one poster who did the smartest thing any of us could've done and spared himself the pain. "Oh no no no. I will not be lured into pressing play. I am taking my dog for a walk and forgetting I saw this," they added.
Not everyone cringed at Bret Baier's embarrassing rap concert
Although he wasn't on-air, Bret Baier's rap performance might go down in history as one of the most painfully unforgettable blunders a Fox News anchor has ever made. But all art is subjective, after all, and Baier's cringe-inducing concert actually made a few fans like him even more. "I don't care if I'm showing my age... I absolutely love this," one user said on X. Additionally, we and many others may have felt Baier couldn't have been any stiffer doing his dance number, but another X user felt the New Jersey native had never cut loose quite like this. "Thrilled to see Bret in his element! He can sometimes seem a bit reserved, so it's refreshing and exciting to witness this lively, engaging side of him," they wrote.
We're all for agreeing to disagree, but another fan gave Baier a dangerous idea that we hope he does not take seriously. "@BretBaier should open every show like this," they said. If that day should ever come, we'd consider him another Fox News Host who lost it on live TV.