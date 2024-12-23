The Tragedy Of Fox News Host Bret Baier Is Just Sad

Bret Baier and his family suffered a major scare in 2019 when the car they were traveling in fell victim to Montana's icy conditions. The anchorman, along with wife Amy and sons Daniel and Paul, had been returning to the airport after a skiing vacation when the vehicle crashed and flipped over. Luckily, as explained in a statement given to People, there was a passerby that stopped to help.

"Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car," Baier revealed. "And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol — we made it to the hospital quickly." The Fox News regular also tweeted his gratitude, reminding his followers that "every day is a blessing" and the importance of family.

All four of the Baiers were allowed to go home that same day, with Megyn Kelly, Ainsley Earhardt, and Stephen Colbert — whose late-night show was due to welcome Bret later that week — all offering their well wishes. Remarkably, just 24 hours later, Bret was back on camera doing what he does best. "Thank you again to everyone for the support and prayers," the star told viewers toward the end of "Special Report." "Amy and I are very grateful."