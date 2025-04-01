Fox News Anchors' Most Painfully Unforgettable On-Air Blunders

Let's face it: we've all had plenty of cringeworthy moments at work, and the stars of Fox News are no exception. That said, where many may look back on some of those awkward moments and facepalm knowing not everyone knows about it, the faces of Fox don't have quite the same luxury.

We'll start with the particularly memorable time Martha MacCallum reported on Reddit intel about the drama taking place within the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in 2020. "We're also learning that there is in-fighting among some of the occupiers, and some signs of rebellion against Raz Simone ... One posting on social media that has now been deleted, read this: 'I didn't vote for Raz. I thought we were an autonomous collective? An anarcho-syndicalist commune at the least. We should take turns to act as a sort of executive officer for the week.' That's just part of that," MacCallum reported (via the Independent). Of course, some viewers noted that those exact sentiments were more than a little familiar. That's because they were part of the script for the cult classic comedy film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

Unsurprisingly, those who recognized the lines had a field day with the blunder. Some outlets even placed the news report alongside the movie clip for reference. Ultimately, the controversy even reached Monty Python star John Cleese, and suffice it to say, he was amused, too. Taking to Facebook, the comedian quipped, "BREAKING: No one [at] Fox News has ever seen Monty Python & The Holy Grail." He added another jab with his hashtags: "#Goodjournalism #factchecking." Fox has never commented on the matter. Perhaps after the debacle, MacCallum's newsroom team opted to watch the film for themselves and took another quote to heart. "Walk away. Just ignore them," that is.