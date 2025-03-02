The Red Flags We Can't Ignore In Jesse And Emma Watters' Marriage

We've said in the past that Jesse Watters' wife should run for the hills, but his hypocritical marriage rant isn't the only reason why. While New York City relationship expert and creator of the "Love À La Carte Method" Susan Winter exclusively told us that this relationship isn't necessarily doomed (more on that later!), the fact that his relationship with Emma DiGiovine started as an affair, to him constantly bringing her up while making controversial points, the red flags in this union are undeniable.

We'll start with one of the most bizarre red flags in their relationship: the way it started. And no, we're not talking about their scandalous relationship timeline. Back in 2022, Watters shared on an episode of "The Five" that he'd gone to spectacularly creepy lengths to essentially force DiGiovine to spend time with him. "When I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did? I let the air out of her tires. She couldn't go anywhere. She needed a lift. I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in the car," he laughed. Making matters even more ick-inducing, he also shared that he had never let her in on his little prank. It was all okay, he reasoned, because they had ended up married.

Unsurprisingly, some of the laughter from his co-hosts felt more than a little awkward. Greg Gutfeld jokingly compared him to the Zodiac killer, pointing out just how creepy his actions had been. Judge Jeanine Pirro, meanwhile, swiftly moved along when his response to her asking if that was a tactic he'd used on more than one woman suggested that, yes, he had. A few days later, in the wake of all the understandable backlash, Watters claimed that he had been joking. Ha-ha, we guess.