Jesse Watters' Wife Should Run For The Hills After His Hypocritical Marriage Rant On Fox News
Perhaps the most jarring thing about Jesse Watters' latest rant on Fox News is that the video feed wasn't in black and white. Jesse decided to take a swipe at defeated Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, who were spotted grocery shopping together. Mustering all the misogynistic — and very out of touch — might of a blustery man from the 1950s, in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jesse asked, "What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?"
Jesse initially felt seen when he went to the phones to see if viewers agreed with him. In another video posted to X, one viewer said, "Smart men grocery shop with their wife. It's called price control." Jesse smugly agreed but then was met with some satisfying pushback as Diana from Friant, California wrote in and said, "What kind of man goes grocery shopping with his wife? A GOOD ONE." The honest response had Jesse saying, "This is getting a little out of hand," before smugly quipping, "You should be able to exert price control from afar."
Opinions in the comments skewed in favor of Jesse being out of step with the times, but the one viewer that we're (sort of) worried about is Jesse's own wife, Emma Watters. While we doubt that Jesse ever takes a turn making dinner, we can't help but wonder if the Don Draper-wannabe even helps bring the groceries in. Also, we would worry if Emma knew what she got herself into — but we don't feel too bad about that either.
Watters doesn't exactly respect wedding vows
While Jesse Watters may try to position himself as some kind of wellspring of husbandly advice, it's hard for us to take anything he says seriously given the fact that he cheated on his first wife and is now married to his mistress. The Fox News host was caught stepping outside of his own marital vows with then-Fox News associate producer Emma DiGiovine. The adulterous workplace rendevous accelerated their scandalous relationship timeline as Jesse and Noelle Inguagiato, his wife of almost a decade, got divorced. The spray-tan-loving host, devoted to the party of family values, then proposed to his mistress DiGiovine mere months after finalizing his divorce, with the two unabashed about their well-documented love affair.
Since the dust has settled, the couples' Instagram accounts appear to tell a story of marital bliss — that is until their social media bragging blows up in their face. While Emma may have done a little homewrecking to get into Jesse's life, that doesn't mean that she wants to be treated like a Stepford wife. We would recommend she keep a bag packed in case Jesse has any more self-indulgent opinions on what he can and cannot do, especially when it comes to parenting the two children they have together. Also, if Jesse wants to keep telling husbands how to treat their wives, maybe his first wife should remind him that, above all, husbands aren't supposed to cheat.