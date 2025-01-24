Jesse Watters' Wife Should Run For The Hills After His Hypocritical Marriage Rant On Fox News

Perhaps the most jarring thing about Jesse Watters' latest rant on Fox News is that the video feed wasn't in black and white. Jesse decided to take a swipe at defeated Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, who were spotted grocery shopping together. Mustering all the misogynistic — and very out of touch — might of a blustery man from the 1950s, in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jesse asked, "What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?"

Jesse initially felt seen when he went to the phones to see if viewers agreed with him. In another video posted to X, one viewer said, "Smart men grocery shop with their wife. It's called price control." Jesse smugly agreed but then was met with some satisfying pushback as Diana from Friant, California wrote in and said, "What kind of man goes grocery shopping with his wife? A GOOD ONE." The honest response had Jesse saying, "This is getting a little out of hand," before smugly quipping, "You should be able to exert price control from afar."

Opinions in the comments skewed in favor of Jesse being out of step with the times, but the one viewer that we're (sort of) worried about is Jesse's own wife, Emma Watters. While we doubt that Jesse ever takes a turn making dinner, we can't help but wonder if the Don Draper-wannabe even helps bring the groceries in. Also, we would worry if Emma knew what she got herself into — but we don't feel too bad about that either.