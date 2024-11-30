Who Is Jesse Watters' Mistress-Turned-Wife Emma DiGiovine?

Former dancer and model Emma DiGiovine has a new gig: the second wife of Fox News host Jesse Watters. Raised in New Jersey, DiGiovine developed a passion for ballet at an early age (inspired in large part by her mother, who was a former ballerina). She trained rigorously at the New Jersey Ballet and later performed at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City with the American Ballet Theatre. After leaving dance, she pursued modeling while working to earn a journalism degree from Fairfield University.

From there, DiGiovine joined Fox News as a production assistant in 2015. It was here that she met Watters ... and later became an associate producer for his show "Watters' World." Watters — at the time still married to his (now ex-)wife Noelle Watters — filed a report with Fox News' HR department in 2017 claiming he had entered into a relationship with DiGiovine. (The true timeline of Watters' and DiGiovine's relationship is unknowable, especially since Watters wasn't even divorced yet, so let's just say it began shortly before the HR filing.)

There's no doubt Watters courted DiGiovine, telling his Fox News colleagues (via Heavy), "You know when I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did, I let the air out of her tires. She couldn't go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, 'Hey you need a lift?' She hopped right in the car." (And he was her boss!) After Watters told HR about the relationship, DiGiovine was reassigned to another program, "The Ingraham Angle," while Watters worked to finalize his divorce and iron out custody of his two daughters. With this, DiGiovine and Watters' relationship could legally move toward the altar.