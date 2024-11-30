Who Is Jesse Watters' Mistress-Turned-Wife Emma DiGiovine?
Former dancer and model Emma DiGiovine has a new gig: the second wife of Fox News host Jesse Watters. Raised in New Jersey, DiGiovine developed a passion for ballet at an early age (inspired in large part by her mother, who was a former ballerina). She trained rigorously at the New Jersey Ballet and later performed at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City with the American Ballet Theatre. After leaving dance, she pursued modeling while working to earn a journalism degree from Fairfield University.
From there, DiGiovine joined Fox News as a production assistant in 2015. It was here that she met Watters ... and later became an associate producer for his show "Watters' World." Watters — at the time still married to his (now ex-)wife Noelle Watters — filed a report with Fox News' HR department in 2017 claiming he had entered into a relationship with DiGiovine. (The true timeline of Watters' and DiGiovine's relationship is unknowable, especially since Watters wasn't even divorced yet, so let's just say it began shortly before the HR filing.)
There's no doubt Watters courted DiGiovine, telling his Fox News colleagues (via Heavy), "You know when I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did, I let the air out of her tires. She couldn't go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, 'Hey you need a lift?' She hopped right in the car." (And he was her boss!) After Watters told HR about the relationship, DiGiovine was reassigned to another program, "The Ingraham Angle," while Watters worked to finalize his divorce and iron out custody of his two daughters. With this, DiGiovine and Watters' relationship could legally move toward the altar.
Emma DiGiovine left Fox News to do her own thing after marrying Watters
Given the fact that Emma DiGiovine and Jesse Watters' relationship was born out of extreme controversy — not to mention imbalanced power dynamics — it's not surprising to learn that the new Mrs. Watters left Fox News to go solo with her own online venture. Since marrying Watters in 2019, DiGiovine has embraced the roles of wife, mother, and stepmother. The couple welcomed a son, Jesse Bailey Watters Jr., in April 2021. They welcomed a daughter, Georgina Post Watters, in April 2023.
In between babies, DiGiovine shifted her professional focus to a short-lived subscription-based lifestyle website. When she launched it in 2020, she wrote on Instagram, "You'll find all sorts of tutorials (hair, makeup, skincare) and all my favorite products." She also promised to share recipes, workouts, health advice, Q&As with her and her husband, and other details about her life. The website is currently shut down.
In the aftermath of her now-defunct site, DiGiovine continues to maintain her Instagram feed, occasionally taking time away from posting photo ops with Watters to promote her work with nonprofit Hope Through Education, an organization that aims to provide economically disadvantaged K-12 students with scholarships and tuition assistance. Today, she acts as an honorary advisory board member for the nonprofit.