Trump's Embarrassing Air Force One Slip-Up Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

Jake Tapper, who is reportedly worth an impressive $20 million, made headlines when it was announced on February 26 that he and Axios correspondent Alex Thompson had written a book titled "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again." While many praised the book, others were quick to call out Tapper's shady side, arguing that he played an integral role in the so-called "cover-up" he was now trying to play the whistleblower for.

Advertisement

During an interview with Tapper on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," Megyn Kelly left no stone unturned, accusing him of being complicit in the cover-up. "You covered the Biden presidency aggressively throughout the four years, and you didn't cover mental acuity, hardly at all," Kelly said. "I mean, time and time again when issues came up, you seem to be running cover for the president."

But as the old saying goes, hindsight is 20/20, and it appears no one knows that more right now than Tapper. "I feel humility about my coverage," Tapper confessed during the tense interview with Kelly. "I did cover the issues of age and acuity, but I wish I had covered them much more." Still, no word yet as to whether Tapper plans to do a deep dive on Trump's tumble. TBD, we suppose.

Advertisement