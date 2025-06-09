Trump's Embarrassing Air Force One Slip-Up Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
Andy Cohen Jake Tapper and a camera! On June 8, President Donald J. Trump boarded Air Force One for Camp David, where he was set to meet "a lot of people, including generals ... and admirals" (via the Daily Beast). But first, he tripped up the Boeing 747's legendary stairs. Alexa, play Trump's Air Force One departure song.
Unfortunately for Trump, the stair stumble was caught on film, and, well, his slip-up has everyone saying the same shady thing — mainly regarding the Jake Tapper of it all and where exactly the journalist turned tell-all author, er, um, stands on Trump's trip. "Since the mainstream media is very left (according to MAGA), we can expect 24/7 coverage about this topic over the next months and Jack Tapper will likely write a book about it," one X user tweeted, referencing Tapper's book about president Joe Biden's physical and cognitive decline and its highly coordinated cover-up. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Where's Jake Tapper and all the media who used to tell us every time Biden lost a step?" Another user wrote, "I'm calling for an immediate full scale federal investigation into Trump falling up the stairs today. Shame on JD Vance and the entire cabinet for covering up such obvious cognitive decline Someone may just have to turn this into a good book!"
What does Jake Tapper think about President Trump's trip up the Air Force One stairs?
Jake Tapper, who is reportedly worth an impressive $20 million, made headlines when it was announced on February 26 that he and Axios correspondent Alex Thompson had written a book titled "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again." While many praised the book, others were quick to call out Tapper's shady side, arguing that he played an integral role in the so-called "cover-up" he was now trying to play the whistleblower for.
During an interview with Tapper on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," Megyn Kelly left no stone unturned, accusing him of being complicit in the cover-up. "You covered the Biden presidency aggressively throughout the four years, and you didn't cover mental acuity, hardly at all," Kelly said. "I mean, time and time again when issues came up, you seem to be running cover for the president."
But as the old saying goes, hindsight is 20/20, and it appears no one knows that more right now than Tapper. "I feel humility about my coverage," Tapper confessed during the tense interview with Kelly. "I did cover the issues of age and acuity, but I wish I had covered them much more." Still, no word yet as to whether Tapper plans to do a deep dive on Trump's tumble. TBD, we suppose.