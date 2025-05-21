We Can't Ignore The Shady Side Of CNN's Jake Tapper

Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's book "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again" launched at a particularly awkward moment, with former president Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis revealed just two days prior. Granted, the book was written long before the diagnosis — but that hasn't stopped a ton of public figures from calling Tapper out for what they see as a shady move. Between previously not having delved into Biden's health when other outlets did and the way "Original Sin" was promoted, let's get into it.

We'll start with The Wall Street Journal's editorial board, which lambasted Tapper for previously rubbishing their claims that Biden's health was in decline. "Mr. Tapper quoted a White House dismissal of the story, including a sneer that the Journal is 'owned by News Corp, which is run by the Murdochs,' as if that rebutted the story," they wrote. The editorial board went on to issue this zinger: "A more curious journalist would have explored if it were true, and maybe even done some of his own reporting. Only now does he tacitly admit the Journal was right."

Speaking to Fox News on the matter, a rep for CNN denied that Tapper hadn't given any airtime to the concerns about Biden. "From the campaign in 2020 to 2024 when he dropped out, Jake raised concerns about President Biden's mental stamina on his shows, questioned Biden officials directly about his health on air, and consistently encouraged open discussion and debate on the issue," the representative said. As for Tapper himself, he addressed the criticism in an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show." Okay, so we're using "addressed" loosely — Tapper admitted that the questions critics had were "tough and fair." However, as many a commenter pointed out, he didn't actually speak to the criticisms themselves.

