Joe Biden's Tragic Health Diagnosis Isn't Stopping His Worst Haters From Coming After Jill

Joe Biden's detractors are using his prostate cancer diagnosis to allege that he and Jill Biden were more aware of his declining health than they previously let on. While most of the focus was previously on Joe's cognitive health, news of his cancer diagnosis has people claiming that Joe Biden's wife, specifically, ignored his health in favor of furthering his political legacy. "Biden and Jill just went on a media tour saying he was perfectly fine and could have won. What do you even say at this point?" one user wrote on X. Underneath a post insinuating that prostate cancer takes years to become malignant — therefore, they might have known about it earlier — a second user tweeted, "I agree ... the same people that hid his mental acuity decline knew he had cancer and hid it from the public as well ... Jill Biden is an evil woman."

Of course, there's zero proof that Jill or Joe purposefully concealed any of his health issues from the public. That said, the conspiracy is the subject of an explosive book called "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," due for release on May 20. Penned by journalists Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper, the book reportedly sourced statements from hundreds of Washington insiders, who claimed that not only was Joe's health worse than he and Jill allowed the public to know, but that many of his closest aides were also left in the dark. " ... the White House was lying not only to the press, not only to the public, but they were lying to members of their own cabinet," Tapper claimed on CNN. "They were lying to White House staffers. They were lying to Democratic members of Congress, to donors, about how bad things had gotten."

