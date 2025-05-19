Joe Biden's Tragic Health Diagnosis Isn't Stopping His Worst Haters From Coming After Jill
There's yet another turn in Joe Biden's tragic real-life story: The former president's recent health news has sparked a new wave of hate for his wife Jill Biden. On May 18, Joe's office confirmed that he was navigating advanced prostate cancer. "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," read the announcement (via NBC News). "On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone." It continued, "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management." The statement concluded by confirming that Joe was weighing his treatment options with his family and medical team.
Joe's tragic news has sparked an outpouring of supportive statements from across the political aisle. "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis," Donald Trump posted to Truth Social following the announcement — even though Trump has previously sparred with his political rival, once giving a shady four-word response to Biden's Hollywood career move. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery." Unfortunately, the news has also emboldened Joe's haters to unleash more vitriol on Jill, whom they've accused of purposefully concealing the true nature of his health in a bid to secure him a second term as POTUS during the 2024 election.
Critics think Jill Biden hid Joe Biden's health issues from the public
Joe Biden's detractors are using his prostate cancer diagnosis to allege that he and Jill Biden were more aware of his declining health than they previously let on. While most of the focus was previously on Joe's cognitive health, news of his cancer diagnosis has people claiming that Joe Biden's wife, specifically, ignored his health in favor of furthering his political legacy. "Biden and Jill just went on a media tour saying he was perfectly fine and could have won. What do you even say at this point?" one user wrote on X. Underneath a post insinuating that prostate cancer takes years to become malignant — therefore, they might have known about it earlier — a second user tweeted, "I agree ... the same people that hid his mental acuity decline knew he had cancer and hid it from the public as well ... Jill Biden is an evil woman."
Of course, there's zero proof that Jill or Joe purposefully concealed any of his health issues from the public. That said, the conspiracy is the subject of an explosive book called "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," due for release on May 20. Penned by journalists Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper, the book reportedly sourced statements from hundreds of Washington insiders, who claimed that not only was Joe's health worse than he and Jill allowed the public to know, but that many of his closest aides were also left in the dark. " ... the White House was lying not only to the press, not only to the public, but they were lying to members of their own cabinet," Tapper claimed on CNN. "They were lying to White House staffers. They were lying to Democratic members of Congress, to donors, about how bad things had gotten."