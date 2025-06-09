George & Amal Clooney's Icy Behavior At 2025 Tonys Suggests Trouble In Paradise

George Clooney and Amal Clooney seemed a little distant with each other while walking the red carpet of the 2025 Tonys, where the actor was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for his part in "Good Night, and Good Luck." He wore a tux for the occasion, while Amal looked stunning in a white Tamara Ralph Couture gown covered in pearls. At one point, the couple paused on the red carpet for photographers, and even though George had his arm around his wife's hip, the pair were almost two feet apart. It looked as if the "Ocean's 11" actor was trying to pull Amal closer, but she had no interest in cozying up to him.

One moment. One reach. One step away. The tension between Amal and George Clooney at the Tonys was quiet — but obvious.#AmalClooney #RedCarpetDrama #BodyLanguage #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/p9UuxqGwBc — Revealing (@RVealingthenarc) June 8, 2025

A clip of the icy red carpet behavior was shared on X, where people thought this was a giant red flag that George and Amal could be getting a divorce. "George sure didn't look happy, and she didn't want him anywhere close to her!" one viewer wrote. Not only was the couple keeping some distance between them, but their faces told a story as well. "Amal looks so over him," an X user commented. "His expression says he knows he's toast," another added. "They say a divorce is in the works," a person wrote.

In the weeks leading up to the Tonys, there had been signs that George and Amal's marriage was on the rocks. A report published by Radar quoted a source who claimed that George and Amal were experiencing marital woes behind closed doors. "Friends are hoping what they're now facing doesn't mean they're headed for divorce," the insider told the outlet. Another report claimed Clooney's work on the Broadway play had put a strain on the couple's marriage.