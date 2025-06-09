George & Amal Clooney's Icy Behavior At 2025 Tonys Suggests Trouble In Paradise
George Clooney and Amal Clooney seemed a little distant with each other while walking the red carpet of the 2025 Tonys, where the actor was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for his part in "Good Night, and Good Luck." He wore a tux for the occasion, while Amal looked stunning in a white Tamara Ralph Couture gown covered in pearls. At one point, the couple paused on the red carpet for photographers, and even though George had his arm around his wife's hip, the pair were almost two feet apart. It looked as if the "Ocean's 11" actor was trying to pull Amal closer, but she had no interest in cozying up to him.
One moment. One reach. One step away. The tension between Amal and George Clooney at the Tonys was quiet — but obvious.#AmalClooney #RedCarpetDrama #BodyLanguage #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/p9UuxqGwBc
— Revealing (@RVealingthenarc) June 8, 2025
A clip of the icy red carpet behavior was shared on X, where people thought this was a giant red flag that George and Amal could be getting a divorce. "George sure didn't look happy, and she didn't want him anywhere close to her!" one viewer wrote. Not only was the couple keeping some distance between them, but their faces told a story as well. "Amal looks so over him," an X user commented. "His expression says he knows he's toast," another added. "They say a divorce is in the works," a person wrote.
In the weeks leading up to the Tonys, there had been signs that George and Amal's marriage was on the rocks. A report published by Radar quoted a source who claimed that George and Amal were experiencing marital woes behind closed doors. "Friends are hoping what they're now facing doesn't mean they're headed for divorce," the insider told the outlet. Another report claimed Clooney's work on the Broadway play had put a strain on the couple's marriage.
Amal Clooney was unhappy about moving the family
Reportedly, the truth about George Clooney and Amal Clooney's marriage was that living in New York had caused tension for the couple. Speaking to Access Hollywood in February, the A-lister was asked if Amal and the kids would be relocating to New York while he worked on "Good Night, and Good Luck," but George surprised the interviewer. "They're in New York. We've been here the whole time," he said. Before that, it was believed that Amal and the children were in Europe. "My wife is dealing with me walking around doing lines in a play all day long, so I think she knows it better than me," he told Access Hollywood when describing the shift to living in the Big Apple.
Two months later, Amal was conspicuously absent when George's play debuted in late April. "Everyone expected her to be there for his first night. It was a shock," a source told Radar at the time. According to the insider, the lawyer was unhappy with relocating the family to New York while George worked on the play. "She did it begrudgingly, and it has caused a lot of tension," they added.
Days before that report was published, the "Michael Clayton" star laid it on thick while talking about his wife. Apparently, the Clooneys didn't fight about moving to New York because they just never fight, period. "Amal and I, we were here with you once before, and remember we said we'd never had an argument and we still haven't," George said on "CBS Mornings" in April. Not having a single argument after over a decade of marriage seemed unlikely, and George even bringing that subject up reeked of overcompensation for possible issues at home.