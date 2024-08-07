3 Signs George And Amal Clooney's Marriage Is On The Rocks

George Clooney, once Hollywood's most eligible bachelor, had hearts breaking everywhere when he met Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin). The pair met in 2013, got hitched a year later, and by 2017, they were busy raising their twins, Alexander and Ella. They've been living their best life in their home in Lake Como, looking blissfully married — until now. Rumor has it that their marriage is hitting a rough patch, and if they hold any water, George might find himself a bachelor once again.

The news of potential trouble in George and Amal's marriage came as a shock to fans, given their recent public appearances where they looked as lovey-dovey as ever. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, Nicole Moore, a celebrity love coach and body language expert, observed that the couple appeared like the epitome of a perfect marriage. "In nearly every clip of the couple at an event, the two are always standing arm in arm and side by side with their shoulders level with no one standing in front of the other one," she said. "Their body language communicates that they have a lot of equality in their relationship, mutual respect and adoration."

She added that if there's trouble in paradise, it must be something new, as they still seemed smitten in late 2023. The good news? There may still be hope. "If they are having difficulties in their relationship now they are likely recent issues that are most likely solvable," she added. Of course, "solvable" doesn't mean easy, and if the rumors are to be believed, it may take some time to smooth things over.