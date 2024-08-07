3 Signs George And Amal Clooney's Marriage Is On The Rocks
George Clooney, once Hollywood's most eligible bachelor, had hearts breaking everywhere when he met Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin). The pair met in 2013, got hitched a year later, and by 2017, they were busy raising their twins, Alexander and Ella. They've been living their best life in their home in Lake Como, looking blissfully married — until now. Rumor has it that their marriage is hitting a rough patch, and if they hold any water, George might find himself a bachelor once again.
The news of potential trouble in George and Amal's marriage came as a shock to fans, given their recent public appearances where they looked as lovey-dovey as ever. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, Nicole Moore, a celebrity love coach and body language expert, observed that the couple appeared like the epitome of a perfect marriage. "In nearly every clip of the couple at an event, the two are always standing arm in arm and side by side with their shoulders level with no one standing in front of the other one," she said. "Their body language communicates that they have a lot of equality in their relationship, mutual respect and adoration."
She added that if there's trouble in paradise, it must be something new, as they still seemed smitten in late 2023. The good news? There may still be hope. "If they are having difficulties in their relationship now they are likely recent issues that are most likely solvable," she added. Of course, "solvable" doesn't mean easy, and if the rumors are to be believed, it may take some time to smooth things over.
They are rumored to be living their lives apart
George and Amal Clooney were already crushing it in their careers long before they became a power couple. They've always understood that their demanding jobs would keep them busy, but they made a pact to never go a week without some quality time together. But word on the street is that they might have to eat their words, thanks to their increasingly packed schedules.
"They are both hardcore workaholics, so it's like they're in their own little bubble. They are in two very different worlds 90 percent of the day. They're leading separate lives," a source told InTouch Weekly. Apparently, George is set to temporarily relocate to New York City for a Broadway gig, while Amal is busy jet-setting across Europe for her work with the British government and the International Criminal Court.
While there's nothing wrong with being career-driven, Nicole Moore pointed out that living separate lives could spell trouble for their marriage. "Couples with busy professional lives are often at greater risk of relationship strife if they do not make a concerted effort to prioritize spending quality time together when free time is available," she exclusively told Nicki Swift. "While couples who spend less time together are less likely to engage in nitpicking arguments, they are also less likely to maintain a strong emotional connection as they are missing out on critical moments of intimacy that can only happen with in person contact."
George and Amal are reported to be 'too independent' people
Codependency is a red flag in any relationship, but being too independent can be just as problematic. If George and Amal Clooney keep putting quality time together on the back burner, they might get a little too comfortable with their separate lives. After all, out of sight, out of mind. If they want to keep their marriage intact, they better start putting more effort in prioritizing one another.
"George Clooney was a perpetual bachelor before meeting Amal and Amal was already well established into her career and leading a very full life before meeting George. They both had very independent personalities and appeared to have entered into this relationship from a state of true desire to be together rather than any need to fill a void," Nicole Moore pointed out, and went on to throw in a cautionary note. "This independence can create a very healthy relationship free of codependency but the downside is that those who are very comfortable living independently can fall into the trap of not prioritizing their romantic relationship as much as they should. When couples prioritize work or solo time for too long ahead of their dynamic as a couple, problems are bound to follow."
According to a relationship expert, their marriage is still salvageable
George and Amal Clooney's marriage probably won't crumble that easily, especially if they still have love and care for each other — which they likely most certainly do. According to Nicole Moore, their solid connection suggests they might just be hitting a rough patch that could be smoothed over with a little R&R. A Clooney honeymoon, anyone?
"My concern for Amal and George would be that if they lean too heavily on their independence and passions elsewhere, such as the passion they have for their work, that the well of romantic emotions between them might run dry. While the couple is very busy and also have children, they might benefit highly from a short couples vacation where they can spend time just being with each other and rekindling that spark of chemistry and romance that has previously been so present in their relationship," she explained. "Since George and Amal have had such a strong connection for so long, it's likely that if they are feeling some distance at the moment, they can make an effort to reconnect and smooth things over."
Moore also noted that their recent body language indicates the spark is still there — it just needs a little stoking. "Their body language and commentary about their relationship thus far indicates the two are highly compatible," she said. "So it's most likely that the two can smooth out any rough patches as they are working with a solid and aligned relationship to start with."