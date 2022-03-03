Amal Clooney Just Made The Sweetest Comment About Her Marriage To George
Back in the day, George Clooney was a famous bachelor, as E! News points out. Although he dated plenty of beautiful and intriguing women, along with sparking a fair share of romantic rumors involving other lovely (and often famous) ladies, the relationships always came to an eventual end. It certainly didn't appear as if he would ever settle down. (Well, settle down for a second time: He was married for four years to actor Talia Balsam before they split in 1993). That is until Amal Alamuddin — now Amal Clooney — came along.
"Listen, I didn't want to get married," the actor admitted during a 2021 guest appearance on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast (via USA Today). "I didn't want to have kids, and then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I fell madly in love, and I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different." Um, swoon!
Of course, in 2014, George and Amal got married, per Today, and nowadays are the parents of twins. While that's a part of their life that they keep relatively private, Amal was willing to open up about her husband in 2022 — and shared something incredibly sweet.
Amal Clooney revealed what George is like as a husband
If you're a fan of George Clooney, then you're well-aware of the fact that he's a talented actor. Indeed, he's won a lot of top entertainment industry awards for his onscreen work. We're talking about Golden Globes, a Primetime Emmy Award, and an Oscar among plenty of others, per IMDb — which surely proves that he's skilled at his particular profession. He also happens to be savvy when it comes to making major business moves, like when he sold his tequila company for $1 billion in 2017, according to Business Insider. Beyond that, his wife, Amal Clooney, has now revealed what he's like as a husband — and it's so heartwarmingly sweet!
"Marriage has been wonderful," Amal explained to Time during her 2022 Women of the Year interview. She went on to describe both her spouse and their life together, saying, "I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined." She then went on to say she "feel[s] so lucky to have found a great love in [her] life, and to be a mother," explaining, "[T]his is how I get my balance." That sounds pretty amazing to us!