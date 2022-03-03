Amal Clooney Just Made The Sweetest Comment About Her Marriage To George

Back in the day, George Clooney was a famous bachelor, as E! News points out. Although he dated plenty of beautiful and intriguing women, along with sparking a fair share of romantic rumors involving other lovely (and often famous) ladies, the relationships always came to an eventual end. It certainly didn't appear as if he would ever settle down. (Well, settle down for a second time: He was married for four years to actor Talia Balsam before they split in 1993). That is until Amal Alamuddin — now Amal Clooney — came along.

"Listen, I didn't want to get married," the actor admitted during a 2021 guest appearance on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast (via USA Today). "I didn't want to have kids, and then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I fell madly in love, and I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different." Um, swoon!

Of course, in 2014, George and Amal got married, per Today, and nowadays are the parents of twins. While that's a part of their life that they keep relatively private, Amal was willing to open up about her husband in 2022 — and shared something incredibly sweet.