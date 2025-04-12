All The Red Flags George Clooney And His Wife Amal Are Headed For Divorce
George and Amal Clooney have long been held up as Hollywood's ultimate power couple — gorgeous, successful, and seemingly untouchable. After all, who would've thought the world's most eligible bachelor would ever trade in his playboy lifestyle for marriage and twins? (Sure, George was briefly married to Talia Balsam in the '90s, but that hardly counts in Clooney lore.) But then came Amal, the human rights lawyer who made him believe in love again, and the two have been hailed as the gold standard of celebrity love stories ever since. But not everything that glitters is gold — or so the rumors say.
While the Clooneys present a united front, insiders suggest their relationship isn't nearly as perfect as it looks. Amal, though, has nothing but glowing words about her husband and their family. "Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she told Time in March 2022. "It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance." But as it turns out, the couple reportedly spend more time apart than together, thanks to their all-consuming careers. "He's a perfectionist and demands perfection from everybody who steps up to work for him. He's also extremely hands on," a source told Heat World. "Amal is very much the same, in that she loves her job and sees it as being a real calling."
Their intense professional lives, it seems, have driven a wedge between them. Rumors are swirling that the couple is on the brink of divorce, with reports even hinting at a "trial separation" already underway.
George and Amal Clooney are reportedly on a 'trial separation'
With neither George nor Amal Clooney showing signs of slowing down, it seems neither is willing to hit pause on their careers — or on their growing distance. According to insiders, the couple have quietly accepted that divorce might be inevitable. In fact, they've reportedly kicked things into high gear, embarking on a so-called "trial separation" while living thousands of miles apart — something they've unintentionally been practicing for years.
As of this writing, George is camped out in New York for his big Broadway debut, while Amal continues her high-profile humanitarian work across Europe. It's a logistical nightmare that's becoming more than just a scheduling hiccup. "As proud as [Amal] is that he's making his Broadway dream come true, it hasn't been easy being this long away from each other and they have been drifting apart due to those irregular hours," a source told Radar. "She's used to him going away for a few days at a time, so this is certainly testing their relationship."
Despite rumors of their marriage being on the rocks, George insists their focus remains firmly on their twins, Ella and Alexander. He even downplayed the cracks in their relationship during an interview with Access Hollywood in February 2025, saying the family has been together in New York while he tackles the stage. "They're in New York. We've been here the whole time. You know, the normal things that children do ... They're in school," he said before joking about Amal's patience. "My wife is dealing with me walking around doing lines in a play all day long, so I think she knows it better than me." If nothing else, the Clooneys seem committed to keeping things civil — at least for now.