All The Red Flags George Clooney And His Wife Amal Are Headed For Divorce

George and Amal Clooney have long been held up as Hollywood's ultimate power couple — gorgeous, successful, and seemingly untouchable. After all, who would've thought the world's most eligible bachelor would ever trade in his playboy lifestyle for marriage and twins? (Sure, George was briefly married to Talia Balsam in the '90s, but that hardly counts in Clooney lore.) But then came Amal, the human rights lawyer who made him believe in love again, and the two have been hailed as the gold standard of celebrity love stories ever since. But not everything that glitters is gold — or so the rumors say.

While the Clooneys present a united front, insiders suggest their relationship isn't nearly as perfect as it looks. Amal, though, has nothing but glowing words about her husband and their family. "Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she told Time in March 2022. "It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance." But as it turns out, the couple reportedly spend more time apart than together, thanks to their all-consuming careers. "He's a perfectionist and demands perfection from everybody who steps up to work for him. He's also extremely hands on," a source told Heat World. "Amal is very much the same, in that she loves her job and sees it as being a real calling."

Their intense professional lives, it seems, have driven a wedge between them. Rumors are swirling that the couple is on the brink of divorce, with reports even hinting at a "trial separation" already underway.