Lacey Chabert Has Made A Fortune From Her Hallmark Fame
Lacey Chabert has made a fortune from her Hallmark fame over the years. Chabert, who's proven that she'll probably never leave Hallmark for GAC — like some of her other Hallmark alums — has been churning out dozens upon dozens of movies (with her preference clearly being Christmas movies) for the network for years. In fact, her love of said films has earned herself the title of "The Queen of Hallmark." A few of her most popular titles include "Christmas In Rome," "The Christmas Waltz" and "Time For Us To Come Home For Christmas," though they barely scratch the surface of her complete catalog.
But while shiny, fancy titles are nice, Chabert, like all actors, probably also has financial motivations for grinding the way she does. Fortunately for her, hard work paid off in the end, as Chabert is definitely one of the richest Hallmark stars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chabert has a net worth of about $4 million. Of course, Chabert has been working in the entertainment business for well over three decades, so she probably can't attribute all of her net worth to the feel-good network, but given that her Hallmark work takes up the bulk of her recent catalog, we'd say it's definitely played a huge role in her wealth.
Given her success with the network, it makes sense that she's decided to become even more involved with the overarching Hallmark brand.
Lacey Chabert is in the greeting card business now
Lacey Chabert has already staked her claim as a Hallmark superstar, but now she's venturing further into the company. In January, Chabert announced that her next act was working on a line of greeting cards, wrapping paper, and other tangible goodies for Hallmark's stores and website. "I'm incredibly grateful to continue to star in, develop and produce inspiring and rewarding projects," Chabert shared with People. "I am also thrilled to expand my partnership with Hallmark with a new product collection available exclusively at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores." She continued, "Ever since I was a little girl, I have sincerely loved the universally positive experience of shopping at a Hallmark store, so to be able to work on this collection that will allow other people and their families to create memories of their own has been such a treat and full circle for me."
Of course, you can also expect to see much more of Chabert in her first unscripted show with the network, "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert," which will soon return for a second season. As for how it came to be? "I had a lovely conversation with [exec] Lisa Hamilton Daly and she told me that Hallmark would possibly be venturing into the unscripted space and asked if I had any ideas," she shared with Southern Living in September 2024. "I had an idea about celebrating kids and deserving people and together we developed this and it turned into what you're seeing now. It was a real labor of love." As the outlet noted, most of Chabert's show, which highlights unsung heroes, is based in L.A., but she revealed that they hope to expand their reach come Season 2. Fingers crossed!