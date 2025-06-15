Lacey Chabert has made a fortune from her Hallmark fame over the years. Chabert, who's proven that she'll probably never leave Hallmark for GAC — like some of her other Hallmark alums — has been churning out dozens upon dozens of movies (with her preference clearly being Christmas movies) for the network for years. In fact, her love of said films has earned herself the title of "The Queen of Hallmark." A few of her most popular titles include "Christmas In Rome," "The Christmas Waltz" and "Time For Us To Come Home For Christmas," though they barely scratch the surface of her complete catalog.

But while shiny, fancy titles are nice, Chabert, like all actors, probably also has financial motivations for grinding the way she does. Fortunately for her, hard work paid off in the end, as Chabert is definitely one of the richest Hallmark stars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chabert has a net worth of about $4 million. Of course, Chabert has been working in the entertainment business for well over three decades, so she probably can't attribute all of her net worth to the feel-good network, but given that her Hallmark work takes up the bulk of her recent catalog, we'd say it's definitely played a huge role in her wealth.

Given her success with the network, it makes sense that she's decided to become even more involved with the overarching Hallmark brand.

