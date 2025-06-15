The Shady Side Of Fox News Host Harris Faulkner

Harris Faulkner hit the ground running on June 5, 2023, during her first of five nights serving as guest host on "Fox News Tonight." Right out of the gate, she launched into a lengthy monologue wherein she claimed that she had been kicked out of a restaurant for praying over her meal. "We are the greatest nation on earth," she began. "Right now, we need to remind some folk that we belong in our divinely given place at the top. We didn't just stumble here. We are a nation under God."

She then issued a call to action, urging fellow Christians to "be bold in our faith right now." She continued, "When you gather in public spaces, pray thankfully over your food. Even when the server gives you the stink-eye, or tells a manager that your peaceful grace is triggering them." And that's when she threw the hammer down, claiming that after bowing her head to pray, she was asked to leave the restaurant. "It's all good. They don't deserve my money anyway," she quipped.

As one can imagine, many had questions following her on-air revelation. "We need the name of this restaurant and when it happened. If true that's awful. IF it's not true... which seems most likely the case... then there needs to be accountability ," former congressman Adam Kinzinger tweeted in part. Meanwhile, another X user wrote, "And yet Harris Faulkner 'newswoman' has absolutely no video or audio of this and somehow isn't referencing the alleged restaurant. Please." It also should be noted that Fox News just so happened to be looking for a replacement for Tucker Carlson when Faulkner shared her story.

