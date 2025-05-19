These Are By Far The Shadiest Fox News News Anchors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Of all America's cable news networks, it's fair to say that Fox News has experienced more than its fair share of scandals. That, in fact, went all the way to the top of the organization when anchor Gretchen Carlson blew the whistle on the network's founding CEO, Roger Ailes, about his decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct. Her 2016 lawsuit unleashed a tsunami of similar or even more heinous allegations against the CEO.

Advertisement

Ailes eventually resigned, with Fox News paying $45 million in settlements to his victims — $20 million of that was paid to Carlson alone. By the time the story made it to the screen — dramatized in a feature film ("Bombshell") and TV miniseries ("The Loudest Voice"), both debuting in 2019 — Ailes was already dead, leaving behind a legacy of shame and disgrace.

Not surprisingly, it's been revealed that Ailes was far from the only offender at the network, with many anchors (past and present) having become mired in their own controversies. To find out more, keep on reading and it will be clear that these are by far the shadiest Fox News anchors.