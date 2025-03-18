Red Flags Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr.'s Breakup Was Messier Than Let On

To make matters even messier, Bettina Anderson tried to soft-launch her romance with Donald Trump Jr. from the get-go. In serious passive-aggressive fashion, Anderson stoked the fires by dropping Instagram posts that subtly pointed to her relationship with the president's eldest son. In December 2024, she went as far as to post a picture of a bouquet of flowers along with a card to her Instagram Stories. "Many Have Said You're Aging Out But I Think You're Perfect. ... Happy Birthday!" the card read. The only saving grace was Anderson's long finger carefully covering the mysterious sender's name. Talk about pouring salt in Guilfoyle's freshly gaping wounds. We all see what you were doing here, Anderson. This is classic Vaguebooking 101.

For what it's worth, the president's camp has also reportedly been keeping a close eye on Anderson's antics. In fact, a source told Mediaite that Donald Trump downright "does not approve" of his son's relationship with Anderson. "Bettina's presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset," the insider said. Great. He can get in line behind Guilfoyle, we suppose.