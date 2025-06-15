What We Know About Justin Baldoni's Religious Views

Justin Baldoni's religious views were one point of contention between him and Blake Lively on the set of "It Ends With Us," the film that spawned respective lawsuits centering on sexual harassment and defamation of character — but just what does he believe?

While some stars are secretly religious, Baldoni has always been transparent about his religious views. He's a member of the Baha'i faith, which "address[es] such essential themes as the oneness of God and religion, the oneness of humanity and freedom from prejudice, the inherent nobility of the human being, the progressive revelation of religious truth, the development of spiritual qualities, the integration of worship and service, the fundamental equality of the sexes ..." per its website.

In her lawsuit, Lively didn't exactly take issue with Baldoni's faith, but rather, the way he openly expressed his views on set, per The Hollywood Reporter. Lively apparently took issue with Baldoni hiring a friend, fellow actor, and member of his faith to play the doctor in her childbirth scene. That said, there's no proof that he was hired because of their shared religious beliefs. She also took issue with Baldoni's supposed assertion that he could converse with those who'd passed on. THR cited a quote Baldoni gave on the "Gent's Talk" podcast as an example. "The people that love us the most that aren't here anymore are just guiding us in these beautiful ways," Baldoni previously said. "I can feel so often the nudge." Overall, Baldoni hadn't previously received any backlash for his religious stance until the lawsuit — and he'd even spoken openly about his beliefs in interviews.

