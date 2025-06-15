What We Know About Justin Baldoni's Religious Views
Justin Baldoni's religious views were one point of contention between him and Blake Lively on the set of "It Ends With Us," the film that spawned respective lawsuits centering on sexual harassment and defamation of character — but just what does he believe?
While some stars are secretly religious, Baldoni has always been transparent about his religious views. He's a member of the Baha'i faith, which "address[es] such essential themes as the oneness of God and religion, the oneness of humanity and freedom from prejudice, the inherent nobility of the human being, the progressive revelation of religious truth, the development of spiritual qualities, the integration of worship and service, the fundamental equality of the sexes ..." per its website.
In her lawsuit, Lively didn't exactly take issue with Baldoni's faith, but rather, the way he openly expressed his views on set, per The Hollywood Reporter. Lively apparently took issue with Baldoni hiring a friend, fellow actor, and member of his faith to play the doctor in her childbirth scene. That said, there's no proof that he was hired because of their shared religious beliefs. She also took issue with Baldoni's supposed assertion that he could converse with those who'd passed on. THR cited a quote Baldoni gave on the "Gent's Talk" podcast as an example. "The people that love us the most that aren't here anymore are just guiding us in these beautiful ways," Baldoni previously said. "I can feel so often the nudge." Overall, Baldoni hadn't previously received any backlash for his religious stance until the lawsuit — and he'd even spoken openly about his beliefs in interviews.
Justin Baldoni is proud of his faith
Justin Baldoni's faith is deeply embedded within every aspect of his life — including his filmmaking career. In fact, his production company, Wayfarer, has ties to the Baha'i faith. "'Wayfarer' stands for the journey of the soul," he shared during a conversation with RogerEbert.com in July 2024. "It's named after the Wayfarer in a book called 'The Seven Valleys and the Four Valleys,' which comes from the Baha'i Faith, which is my faith." Baldoni continued, "It's the journey of the soul, trying to figure life out. Whether you are a believer in God or whether you're spiritual — whatever you are — it's that journey of just trying to understand the world around us and yourself in the process."
Unfortunately, his devout faith hasn't always been well-received, and not just from Blake Lively or the other celebs who can't stand Baldoni. In the same piece for The Hollywood Reporter, several anonymous sources expressed less-than-stellar views about Baldoni's supposed religious fervor. "The Justin that I know isn't capable of doing the things that he's accused of doing because he truly sees himself as this feminist. But Blake clearly got grossed out," shared a set source. "I honestly feel like it was a perfect storm of two opposing personalities." Meanwhile, a second source didn't like how Baldoni's faith made its way into meetings, where he'd encourage people to talk about things that had made them happy. "Why are you imposing your culture on this meeting that's being held at our offices?" shared one crew member. "I can't explain exactly why, but it made me so uncomfortable."