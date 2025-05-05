Celebs Who Can't Stand Justin Baldoni

January 2025 saw the judge presiding over Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle set their trial date for March 2026, but that didn't stop a number of stars and fans from taking sides in the meantime. While some of Blake's nearest and dearest (aka Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman) have kept mum, others came out swinging for the "Gossip Girl" alum and made it clear they had no time for Baldoni.

Advertisement

Perhaps the most obvious star to have taken a stance against Baldoni was Blake's sister and "Teen Witch" star Robyn Lively. In the wake of The New York Times article outlining Blake's claims to have been smeared by Baldoni's PR team, Robyn took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots and a link to the story. "FINALLY justice for my sister @blakelively," she wrote in a caption, according to Page Six. The next day, she opted for a more permanent Instagram post with an accompanying caption asking people to read the article. Granted, most of her post was dedicated to praising Blake's character rather than outright slamming the "It Ends With Us" director. Even so, she certainly didn't hold back on how she felt about the goings-on at the set and around the time of the film's marketing campaign. Speaking of The New York Times piece, she shared, "It calls out those behind the ruthless and nefarious smear campaign that aimed to take down my sister. It also highlights the truth and what really happened, what she actually endured during the filming of 'It Ends With Us.'"

Advertisement

Other than the shows of support via Instagram (and at least at the time of this writing), Robyn hasn't said anything more about the drama or about Baldoni. However, there's no question that her loyalties lie with her sister.