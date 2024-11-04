What Happened To Gilmore Girls Star Alexis Bledel?

Fans fell in love with Alexis Bledel on the 2000s hit dramedy "Gilmore Girls," where she played the ambitious and book-loving teen, Rory Gilmore, who dreamed of going to Harvard. In reality, Bledel enrolled as a film major student at New York University (NYU) when she dropped out of college at age 18 after being cast as Rory. Following the show's successful run, Bledel continued to showcase her acting chops in shows like "ER" and "Mad Men," and has earned widespread acclaim for her work on Hulu's "The Handsmaid's Tale." She's also appeared on the big screen in movies like "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "Violet & Daisy" alongside co-star Saoirse Ronan.

In 2016, fans of "Gilmore Girls" rejoiced when it was announced that Bledel and Lauren Graham would be reuniting on Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" reboot. Speaking to Marie Claire about the project, Bledel admitted, "When we first filmed Gilmore Girls, I didn't know it would build such a cult following. It's hard to have a real perspective on something you're in the middle of." She added, "But years later, when people were still talking about it, I realised how much they loved it. I'm glad we've been able to bring it back."

The remake featured several members of the show's original cast, including Bledel's love interests and real-life exes, Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia. (She dated Padalecki while filming Season 1 and Ventimiglia from Season 2 to Season 6). Meanwhile, both Kelly Bishop and Melissa McCarthy returned to reprise their roles. Since then, Bledel has been relatively absent from the spotlight, with "The Handmaid's Tale" in 2021 marking her most recent on-screen appearance.