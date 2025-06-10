Kristi Noem's Oval Office Look Puts Her Apparent Filler On Display (& It's Not Helping)
When she spoke at the White House alongside Donald Trump on June 10, Kristi Noem's apparent face filler stood out. During the presser at the Oval Office, the secretary of Homeland Security said that Gavin Newsom had botched his duties as governor of California. "Governor Newsom has done a disservice to the state of California for many years. The people there should never elect him into a leadership position ever again," she said in a Fox News clip that was shared on X.
For the occasion, Noem sported a baby blue sleeveless dress with a high collar and a bodice that tightly hugged her frame. It also featured rosettes on one shoulder. The outfit was fine — if perhaps not the best color choice — but the apparent work Noem had done to her face over the years was highlighted. Even with her face covered in cakey makeup, her cheeks looked puffy from previous injections, and her lips had the engorged look of being enhanced. Trolls popped up in the replies of the Oval House vid and bashed her seemingly cosmetically-altered appearance. "Lmao her new look always makes me laugh," one X user wrote. Another said that Trump was responsible for telling Noem to "plastic her features." Several others simply replied with old snaps of the former governor to show how much her face had changed.
In addition to her unnatural-looking face, people also bashed Noem's hair extensions. Her wavy brown extensions with blond highlights flowed down the front of her baby blue dress and practically reached her midsection. "Does she look at herself in the mirror & say I don't have enough hair on my head?" one person commented. Noem's Barbie-fied look was also on display in a video she posted a week earlier.
Is Kristi Noem using hats to camouflage the work she's had done?
On June 3, Kristi Noem posted a selfie video to X in which she spoke about suspected terrorist Mohamed Soliman being put into the custody of ICE. For the post, she wore a dark blazer over an army green top, and she rocked a baseball cap over her long hair extensions, plus a faceful of makeup. Seeing her extensions hang underneath the cap and over the dark blazer made them stand out even more than usual. Even though Noem used a filter on the video, the apparent work she had done to her face shone through. Her lips looked especially large as she attempted to pull off a look similar to that of an ICE agent.
Noem detractors wasted no time popping into the replies to highlight her cosmetic procedures. "Yeah, I have lip fillers and extensions, but I'm wearing a hat so you know I'm in the trenches," one wrote in the voice of Noem, mocking the politician. "Jesus, the fillers on your face aren't enough and so now you're using Kari Lake's filters?" another added.
It isn't just online trolls who are convinced that the former governor has had work done; a plastic surgeon estimated that Noem's makeover likely cost in the $25,000 range. In March, Nicki Swift asked plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole, founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa, to compare past photos of Noem to current ones for evidence of going under the knife. "She looks significantly refreshed and lifted — the skin on her neck appears tighter, her facial contours more defined, and her skin tone and texture are dramatically improved," Niccole exclusively told us. "It's likely she's undergone a neck lift and a mini facelift," the doctor added.