Kristi Noem's Oval Office Look Puts Her Apparent Filler On Display (& It's Not Helping)

When she spoke at the White House alongside Donald Trump on June 10, Kristi Noem's apparent face filler stood out. During the presser at the Oval Office, the secretary of Homeland Security said that Gavin Newsom had botched his duties as governor of California. "Governor Newsom has done a disservice to the state of California for many years. The people there should never elect him into a leadership position ever again," she said in a Fox News clip that was shared on X.

Advertisement

For the occasion, Noem sported a baby blue sleeveless dress with a high collar and a bodice that tightly hugged her frame. It also featured rosettes on one shoulder. The outfit was fine — if perhaps not the best color choice — but the apparent work Noem had done to her face over the years was highlighted. Even with her face covered in cakey makeup, her cheeks looked puffy from previous injections, and her lips had the engorged look of being enhanced. Trolls popped up in the replies of the Oval House vid and bashed her seemingly cosmetically-altered appearance. "Lmao her new look always makes me laugh," one X user wrote. Another said that Trump was responsible for telling Noem to "plastic her features." Several others simply replied with old snaps of the former governor to show how much her face had changed.

Advertisement

Anna Moneymaker & Anna Moneymaker/Getty

In addition to her unnatural-looking face, people also bashed Noem's hair extensions. Her wavy brown extensions with blond highlights flowed down the front of her baby blue dress and practically reached her midsection. "Does she look at herself in the mirror & say I don't have enough hair on my head?" one person commented. Noem's Barbie-fied look was also on display in a video she posted a week earlier.