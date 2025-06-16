Is Rachael Ray Broke? Her $40 A Day Comments Spark More Worry

Rachael Ray's comments on Mother's Day evoked images of her struggling to live on a few dollars each week, igniting worry among her fans — but is there actually anything to worry about? On Mother's Day 2025, Ray, who's dealt with a few tragic years, celebrated the holiday by sharing the survival skills her mother instilled in her in an Instagram video. "When I lived in New York as a very young woman, I was very, very poor," explained the Food Network star. "And I didn't want to bother my mother. I didn't want her to feel scared for me, so I would never ask for money. And I didn't have any."

She continued, "Eventually, I did a show called $40 a Day," in which she'd travel to different restaurants and try to eat for under $40 per day. But she only had $40 per week when she was just getting started. "I would buy a week's food, and I only had $40."

Fortunately, Ray's family and upbringing prepared her for the art of making a little go a long way. "I always felt so grateful that I came from people that taught me how to buy dry beans, a few vegetables, very little protein, and to live on that for a long time," shared the star. "And I am deeply grateful for it. It has changed the course of my life. It's made my life what it is." Even better? Even though Ray lost her home in 2020, it wasn't because she was struggling financially (she lost her home to a fire in New York). In fact, it's quite the opposite. Ray is living quite large and quite lavish (and definitely better than the average chef).

