MUA Puts Fox News' Bret Baier's Makeup Lie On Blast

It's no secret that male reporters rely on more than just their wardrobe in order to look good and presentable on television. Plenty, if not all, also use a little bit of makeup — and Fox News host Bret Baier is certainly no exception. In 2020, an X user, formerly known as Twitter, blasted the news anchor for supposedly wearing too much product. "Ease up on the makeup bro," the user wrote, to which Baier responded, "No make up folks. I am just putting on the powder." Taking it all in stride, he said, "Guess it was too much tonight. Will try again Monday. Thanks for the tip."

However, Jade Griffin, a professional makeup artist and licensed aesthetician, believes that Baier isn't being totally honest about his grooming habits. "His exaggerated appearance isn't from makeup but rather from excessive cosmetic procedures like Botox," Griffin suggested. Although it's true that Baier seemingly wears makeup for his onscreen appearances, "Most TV professionals, both men and women, wear makeup. Baier is likely wearing foundation and powder," she noted.

Looking at other photos of Baier, it doesn't seem that he wears makeup all the time — at least to the beauty expert. And, though he may have gone a little heavy-handed that night, he's on the right track when it comes to using face powder. "For on-camera appearances, foundation, concealer, and powder are essential," stressed Griffin. "Since men don't typically wear makeup, a minimal approach works best." As for those cosmetic enhancement claims, Baier has already shrugged them off.

