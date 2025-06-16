MUA Puts Fox News' Bret Baier's Makeup Lie On Blast
It's no secret that male reporters rely on more than just their wardrobe in order to look good and presentable on television. Plenty, if not all, also use a little bit of makeup — and Fox News host Bret Baier is certainly no exception. In 2020, an X user, formerly known as Twitter, blasted the news anchor for supposedly wearing too much product. "Ease up on the makeup bro," the user wrote, to which Baier responded, "No make up folks. I am just putting on the powder." Taking it all in stride, he said, "Guess it was too much tonight. Will try again Monday. Thanks for the tip."
However, Jade Griffin, a professional makeup artist and licensed aesthetician, believes that Baier isn't being totally honest about his grooming habits. "His exaggerated appearance isn't from makeup but rather from excessive cosmetic procedures like Botox," Griffin suggested. Although it's true that Baier seemingly wears makeup for his onscreen appearances, "Most TV professionals, both men and women, wear makeup. Baier is likely wearing foundation and powder," she noted.
Looking at other photos of Baier, it doesn't seem that he wears makeup all the time — at least to the beauty expert. And, though he may have gone a little heavy-handed that night, he's on the right track when it comes to using face powder. "For on-camera appearances, foundation, concealer, and powder are essential," stressed Griffin. "Since men don't typically wear makeup, a minimal approach works best." As for those cosmetic enhancement claims, Baier has already shrugged them off.
Bret Baier has denied having plastic surgery
Bret Baier has long faced speculation regarding his use of makeup and plastic surgery. In 2018, after an X user accused him of having work done, he set the record straight, saying, "Never had any plastic surgery. But thanks for watching." However, the rumors didn't let up, with some continuing to question whether his looks are entirely natural, as he claims. Reacting to his interview with President Donald Trump in 2025, another user suggested, "Bret Baier needs to lay off the plastic surgery." (See also: Bret Baier put Donald Trump's lies about his height on blast.)
Speaking of his appearance, Baier, who is among the richest Fox News anchors, has also shot down claims that he wears a wig or a toupee. "My hair is 100% my own – I promise," he stressed on X. "It's super curly and I need to put gel in it to get it to lay down. But it's all me." As always, he took the high road and thanked the viewer for tuning in despite the snide remark.
Baier has rarely spoken about his grooming habits in interviews, although he did touch on it in a 2017 chat with Men's Journal. Explaining how he lost a lot of weight ahead of Election Day in 2012, the news personality said he had switched to a protein-rich diet and exercised every day. He also emphasized the importance of balance, saying, "My wife and I also have a weekly date. Every Sunday we hire a babysitter and walk along the Potomac to catch up. Sometimes we'll go eight miles."