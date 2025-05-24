Fox News' Bret Baier Put Donald Trump's Lies About His Height On Blast

It's no secret President Donald Trump is obsessed with his height — and everyone else's too, for that matter. In June 2024, he even accidentally confirmed he was jealous of youngest son Barron's height. "I have a beautiful boy, Barron," Trump boasted during an appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast. "He's 6-foot-9. Good-looking guy, but he is a tall one. There's no question. I say, 'Barron, I don't want to take a picture next to you,'" he candidly confessed.

Advertisement

"Wherever she may come from." Trump doubles down on his racist attacks, actually says "I have fun with it". Is he even human? (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/FILSCrwX4H — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 21, 2024

Perhaps, however, some of Trump's insecurities about his height are warranted. While Trump has maintained that he stands at 6-foot-3, many have called his bluff. Even former President Joe Biden publicly sparred with Trump about his height and weight during the presidential debate in June 2024. "Just take a look at what he says he is and take a look at what he is," Biden jeered. And scene!

Unfortunately for Trump, others have unwittingly refuted claims about his height. Case in point: Fox News anchor and executive editor Bret Baier. During an interview with Baier wherein Trump took a few cheap shots at Nikki Haley, others couldn't help but dole out a few insults of their own about Trump's height — or in this case, lack thereof. "5'11' Bret Baier is eye to eye with the allegedly 6'3" trump. Why is trump so pathetic he even lies about his height?" one X user asked. Meanwhile, another quipped, "He needs a pair of Desantis elevator boots for the next interview."

Advertisement