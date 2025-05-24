Fox News' Bret Baier Put Donald Trump's Lies About His Height On Blast
It's no secret President Donald Trump is obsessed with his height — and everyone else's too, for that matter. In June 2024, he even accidentally confirmed he was jealous of youngest son Barron's height. "I have a beautiful boy, Barron," Trump boasted during an appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast. "He's 6-foot-9. Good-looking guy, but he is a tall one. There's no question. I say, 'Barron, I don't want to take a picture next to you,'" he candidly confessed.
"Wherever she may come from." Trump doubles down on his racist attacks, actually says "I have fun with it". Is he even human? (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/FILSCrwX4H
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 21, 2024
Perhaps, however, some of Trump's insecurities about his height are warranted. While Trump has maintained that he stands at 6-foot-3, many have called his bluff. Even former President Joe Biden publicly sparred with Trump about his height and weight during the presidential debate in June 2024. "Just take a look at what he says he is and take a look at what he is," Biden jeered. And scene!
Unfortunately for Trump, others have unwittingly refuted claims about his height. Case in point: Fox News anchor and executive editor Bret Baier. During an interview with Baier wherein Trump took a few cheap shots at Nikki Haley, others couldn't help but dole out a few insults of their own about Trump's height — or in this case, lack thereof. "5'11' Bret Baier is eye to eye with the allegedly 6'3" trump. Why is trump so pathetic he even lies about his height?" one X user asked. Meanwhile, another quipped, "He needs a pair of Desantis elevator boots for the next interview."
Others have also inadervertently called Donald Trump out on his height claims
Sadly, Donald Trump's interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier wasn't the first time his claims about his height just didn't add up. Never forget the time former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accidentally proved Trump lied about his height. In 2019, it became painfully obvious that something was amiss regarding Trump's self-reported stats. "Trudeau says he's 6'2. Yet Trump who is shorter claims he's 6'3! He even has to lie about his height?" singer Barbara Streisand tweeted along with a photo of the two politicians standing side by side.
But that's not all. Following Trump's surrender at Fulton County jail in August 2023, his height and weight jail records had everyone calling him out. Per his arrest record, obtained by The Hill, Trump was recorded as 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. As reported by ABC, those stats were "pre-reported" in an effort to save time. Either way, shortly after the document was made public, many took to social media to heckle Trump's claims about his stature. "Donald Trump self-declares his weight as 215lbs, his height as 6 foot 3...and his hair as bountiful/plentiful... which is great if you're setting up a catfishing profile on Tinder... however, in reality!!" one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Donald Trump told them he's 6'3" and 215 lbs. That should be 2 counts of perjury." Oof.