Scandalous Rumors About Kamala Harris We Can't Ignore

We would be absolutely remiss not to discuss all the gossip about the drama between Kamala Harris and Kimberly Guilfoyle. It may come as a big surprise, but back in the day, before Harris got into politics, the two ambitious attorneys ran in some of the same circles and, at one point, were even vying for a job at the same District Attorney's office — according to Guilfoyle, anyway. Guilfoyle maintains that in 2000, she was trying to make her way back to the DA's office in San Francisco. But once Harris — who was already working as an assistant district attorney at the same office — heard about it, she quickly tried to put the kibosh on it. "The bottom line is she didn't want me there," Guilfoyle recalled to SFGate in 2003.

The story goes that after putting her feelers out, Guilfoyle received a call from Harris. "She called me and said basically that she was on the hiring committee and in charge of the budget for the D.A.'s office, and that I should have gone through her if I wanted to return to the D.A.'s office — and that there was no money to hire me." It wasn't until later that Guilfoyle found out that no such hiring committee existed. In the end, Guilfoyle did secure a position at the DA's office, but she hasn't forgotten about the slight. "You have to understand, I came with an excellent resume and talented women should support other talented women."

As for Harris, she vehemently denies Guilfoyle's account. "I never discouraged her from joining the office," she said. "I never suggested to her there wasn't a job for her in the San Francisco D.A.'s office — of that, I'm very clear," Harris told SFGate. As for why she called Guilfoyle in the first place, Harris said it was simply, "To see if she needed any help — to let her know I was there to help her."

