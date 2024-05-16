The Drama Between Kamala Harris & Kimberly Guilfoyle, Explained

As a Donald Trump adviser and campaigner, Kimberly Guilfoyle had obvious incentives for using her home state to attack fellow Californian Kamala Harris. Throughout the 2020 campaign, she blamed all of the state's perceived social issues on its Democratic leadership — which for years included Harris. But Guilfoyle's dislike of the vice president had been decades in the making. And, on many levels, it's personal. Both Harris and Guilfoyle started their careers as prosecutors in the San Francisco Bay Area, where their paths crossed.

They worked together at the San Francisco District Attorney's Office in the 2000s, but their issues started before that — and because of it. Guilfoyle has accused Harris of trying to sabotage her attempt to get her job back. To get the full picture, we need to backtrack a bit. Guilfoyle worked at the D.A.'s office until newly elected D.A. Terence Hallinan fired all 14 prosecutors in 1996. Hallinan then hired Harris in 1998. While Guilfoyle found a job and recognition in Los Angeles, she sought to return to her native San Francisco some years later.

By then, in a world practically inconceivable today, Guilfoyle was in a relationship with now-Governor of California Gavin Newsom. In 2000, Hallinan rehired Guilfoyle, and she and Harris became co-workers — despite the latter's supposed efforts to prevent it. Guilfoyle's claims about Harris go as far back as 2003, showing her resentment is unrelated to her involvement with the far-right.