There are many lesser-known facts about Kamala Harris, ranging from her almost-fanatical devotion to Chuck Taylor sneakers to her fierce devotion to Doritos, which are her snack food of choice. Yet she's also one of the most famous people on the planet, due to her tenure as vice president of the United States and her failed presidential bid to enter the White House in 2024.

What makes her political rise all the more improbable is her origin story. As the mixed-race child of immigrants, Harris overcame modest means to become a force to be reckoned with. To do that, she's had to break through countless glass ceilings, and has paved the way for the women who follow in her wake.

Her journey from childhood to the halls of power has been extraordinary. Even though she didn't win the presidency she sought, her life's story still has plenty of pages yet to be filled. To find out more, read on to experience the head-turning transformation of Kamala Harris.