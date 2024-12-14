Why We're Worried About Kamala Harris And Doug Emhoff's Marriage
Unlike Donald Trump and Melania Trump, who are seemingly the subject of divorce rumors every other business day, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff have mostly been controversy-free. Of course, no one in the public eye escapes a little side-eye, and Harris and Emhoff have had their share of skeptics. But up until now, the pair has seemed rock solid. Then again, there are also rumors that there's trouble in paradise that have all of us wondering if the second couple might be calling it quits.
To be fair, though, the rumors are not coming out of nowhere, considering some weird things about their relationship. For starters, they come from different religious backgrounds. She identifies as a Baptist, while he is Jewish. Then, there's the whole "business-like" approach to their romance, which isn't exactly the stuff of fairy tales. Even their engagement was a no-frills affair: Emhoff got down on one knee in their kitchen. Romantic? Not exactly. And then there's Emhoff's history, which isn't exactly squeaky clean. He reportedly cheated on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, with their kids' nanny — a scandal he owned up to. "During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," he said in a statement to CNN.
As for Harris and Emhoff, there's no cheating scandal brewing (that we know of), but that hasn't stopped speculation that their marriage is on the rocks. According to some of their critics, a split is bound to happen.
Some people are convinced that the two are going to divorce soon
Since Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump, the rumor mill has been working overtime, with divorce speculation about her and Doug Emhoff spreading like wildfire. Where these claims are coming from is anyone's guess, but users on X, formerly Twitter, are already running with them. "Sources say that Doug Emhoff has left Kamala Harris and a divorce might be imminent," one user tweeted. "Feels like the twilight zone considering it wasn't too long ago that Kamala was telling everyone Joe Biden was sharp as a tack. Looks like Kamala's marriage was as sharp as that same tack."
As usual, the internet's reactions are a mixed bag. Some critics are predictably smug, claiming they saw this coming a mile away. "Their relationship and marriage didn't look real, a cheater always is a cheater," one troll tweeted, with another saying, "I thought this before seeing I wasn't the only one. It seems obvious. Looking forward to seeing if it happens!" Others, however, are calling bluff on the whole thing, especially since no one can back it with a reliable source. "Not true bc I know Doug very well. He is awe struck by her beauty , and success," one user said.
Neither Harris nor Emhoff has addressed the rumors, and honestly, who can blame them? Sometimes, silence is the best response. Plus, the evidence against a split seems stronger than the case for one. The couple reportedly vacationed in Hawaii after the exhausting election season and even spent Thanksgiving weekend doing community service together. A romantic beach getaway followed by giving back to the community? That hardly sounds like a couple on the brink of collapse. For now, it seems these rumors are just that — rumors.