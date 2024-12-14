Why We're Worried About Kamala Harris And Doug Emhoff's Marriage

Unlike Donald Trump and Melania Trump, who are seemingly the subject of divorce rumors every other business day, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff have mostly been controversy-free. Of course, no one in the public eye escapes a little side-eye, and Harris and Emhoff have had their share of skeptics. But up until now, the pair has seemed rock solid. Then again, there are also rumors that there's trouble in paradise that have all of us wondering if the second couple might be calling it quits.

To be fair, though, the rumors are not coming out of nowhere, considering some weird things about their relationship. For starters, they come from different religious backgrounds. She identifies as a Baptist, while he is Jewish. Then, there's the whole "business-like" approach to their romance, which isn't exactly the stuff of fairy tales. Even their engagement was a no-frills affair: Emhoff got down on one knee in their kitchen. Romantic? Not exactly. And then there's Emhoff's history, which isn't exactly squeaky clean. He reportedly cheated on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, with their kids' nanny — a scandal he owned up to. "During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," he said in a statement to CNN.

As for Harris and Emhoff, there's no cheating scandal brewing (that we know of), but that hasn't stopped speculation that their marriage is on the rocks. According to some of their critics, a split is bound to happen.