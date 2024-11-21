The Internet Rips Kamala Harris Over Hawaii Vacation After Election Loss

After a grueling presidential campaign, tragically losing the election, and conceding to Donald Trump (of all people) to top it all off, Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly jetted off to Hawaii for a well-earned breather. But, unsurprisingly, her biggest critics still found something to complain about. Apparently, even stepping away for a moment to decompress is a crime when you're Kamala Harris.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, landed in Kalaoa, Hawaii, on November 19, 2024, according to a daily guidance schedule that made its rounds online. The couple left from Los Angeles for what is supposed to be a week-long getaway — a trip that was already delayed due to Senate drama. NBC News reports that Harris had initially postponed this Hawaii trip and planned to head to D.C. to help Democrats confirm more judges before President Joe Biden exits office. With the Senate hanging by a thread, her tie-breaking vote could prove crucial, and may even be her last major act of defiance against Trump. But her team reportedly insisted she take a breather, assuring everyone that she'd jump back into the fray come December.

But of course, there was much outrage over her decision to go on a brief vacation. Some trolls claimed Harris was "irresponsible" for even daring to consider a trip, as if taking a short break means single-handedly abandoning the country. Global crises? That's on her, too, obviously. Some even suggested she didn't "deserve" a vacation, as though enduring an exhausting marathon of a campaign and being relentlessly criticized 24/7 doesn't warrant a week off. Kamala deserves a Brat summer, too, folks!