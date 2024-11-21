The Internet Rips Kamala Harris Over Hawaii Vacation After Election Loss
After a grueling presidential campaign, tragically losing the election, and conceding to Donald Trump (of all people) to top it all off, Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly jetted off to Hawaii for a well-earned breather. But, unsurprisingly, her biggest critics still found something to complain about. Apparently, even stepping away for a moment to decompress is a crime when you're Kamala Harris.
Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, landed in Kalaoa, Hawaii, on November 19, 2024, according to a daily guidance schedule that made its rounds online. The couple left from Los Angeles for what is supposed to be a week-long getaway — a trip that was already delayed due to Senate drama. NBC News reports that Harris had initially postponed this Hawaii trip and planned to head to D.C. to help Democrats confirm more judges before President Joe Biden exits office. With the Senate hanging by a thread, her tie-breaking vote could prove crucial, and may even be her last major act of defiance against Trump. But her team reportedly insisted she take a breather, assuring everyone that she'd jump back into the fray come December.
But of course, there was much outrage over her decision to go on a brief vacation. Some trolls claimed Harris was "irresponsible" for even daring to consider a trip, as if taking a short break means single-handedly abandoning the country. Global crises? That's on her, too, obviously. Some even suggested she didn't "deserve" a vacation, as though enduring an exhausting marathon of a campaign and being relentlessly criticized 24/7 doesn't warrant a week off. Kamala deserves a Brat summer, too, folks!
Critics don't want Kamala to have her delayed Brat summer
Kamala Harris just can't seem to catch a break. The moment news broke that she was heading to Hawaii for a vacation, the criticisms started pouring in. And her detractors didn't hold back.
"In case you're wondering how much Vice President @KamalaHarris cares about potential nuclear war with Russia — she's on her way to Hawaii for a vacation," one critic wrote, tying her getaway to President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to fire missiles into Russia. Others spun wild theories about her motivations, like one commenter who suggested, "I hear Kamala Harris has escaped to Hawaii to avoid the fallout from her dismal election results. What a loser!" But it wasn't all bad. Harris' supporters clapped back just as fiercely. "I don't wanna hear one bs about Kamala going to hawaii. this woman works her a** off like no one else, she very much deserves a few days of peace away from all the clowns in DC," one fan tweeted. Honestly, a fair point.
As for Harris, her next moves remain unclear. According to California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, the VP is taking time to reflect and regroup. "Right now I'm sure she is simply trying to process. But I have no doubt that she will have an answer to this in the coming months," she told The New York Times. Harris, though, once joked about indulging after an exhausting campaign. "I plan on putting on some pounds after this is over," she quipped at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania. "They're working me to the bone." After this whirlwind of a year, she's earned the right to treat herself, and perhaps sit by the beach with a mai tai for as long as she wants. Her critics? They could use some, too.