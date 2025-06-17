Kate & William's Marriage Will Always Be Haunted By One Trooping The Colour Moment

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have struggled to escape rumors that their marriage is on the rocks. Among the glaring signs they may be headed toward divorce, their chilly interaction at Trooping the Colour 2024 didn't do much to quell the public's suspicions — if anything, it only made the whispers grow even louder. Despite maintaining a united front, the palpable tension between them that day will always cast a shadow over their marriage.

During the Royal Air Force flyover, Kate Middleton seemed noticeably more relaxed speaking with her father-in-law, King Charles III, often turning toward him while seeming less engaged with William. She and William also had a brief exchange during the ceremony, though their interaction came off as rather icy and distant in comparison. The event should have been a joyous occasion for the royal couple, as it marked Kate's long-awaited public appearance following her tragic cancer diagnosis. But their body language told a different story.

Once again — (IMO) the woman had no Cancer, something went wrong between her and Bulliam and it's the end of that marriage 👇🏽 a pic is a thousand words, not exactly the image of a 'Happy Family' pic.twitter.com/CdPMARQXdH — Gisselle 👩🏽‍💻🇬🇧 (@Vibez_Gisselle) June 15, 2024

Moreover, Kate and William were also photographed on their way to the Horse Guards Parade with their three children (who all live lavish lives), but their facial expressions were somber, as though they were headed to a funeral rather than a public celebration. "Not exactly the image of a 'Happy Family," wrote one X user. Another observed, "Look at William's face. He looks [mad] as hell. He looks like if she says one word to him, he will go crazy on her. Maybe that's why they have George sitting in the middle."