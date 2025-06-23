Danny Masterson's Diet In Prison Is More Disgusting Than We Expected

Danny Masterson's fall from grace came suddenly and then continued gradually. Shock hit fans of "That '70s Show" and "The Ranch" when three women accused the former actor of sexual assault in March 2017. It was the beginning of the end for him. In June 2020, he was charged with raping three women between 2001 and 2003. After a mistrial in November 2022 and retrial between April and May 2023, Masterson received the maximum sentence of 30 years to life in prison following rape conviction.

Masterson's life in prison has been a roller coaster, but he seemingly doesn't have it too bad these days — except in the food department. Masterson began his sentence at North Kern State Prison before being transferred to the maximum security Corcoran State Prison, where Charles Manson spent his last decades. But after two weeks, Masterson was transferred to California Men's Colony, a minimum security prison, over concerns for "the inmate's well-being," Deadline reported.

At the current jail, Masterson leads a relatively healthy life. He has taken up pickleball, a sport he plays for about two hours daily. "He's getting better and his playing has improved in the past few months. He's on the court quite a bit," a source told InTouch in May 2024. He also reportedly earned some privileges for developing a relationship with the authorities. "Masterson works for prison guards as an errand boy," the insider added. However, despite the physical activity and socialization he gets, his prison diet leaves a lot to be desired.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).