Queen Camilla's Sour Behavior At Trooping The Colour 2025 Ignites A Shady New Rumor
Despite the excitement of the event, Queen Camilla looked less than happy at the 2025 Trooping the Colour Parade. As she went through the street, sitting next to her husband, King Charles III, in a horse-drawn carriage, something seemed off. Although Camilla was dressed perfectly for the occasion and dutifully waved to the crowd, her face was stuck in a sour expression that users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to notice.
Camilla has had some embarrassing makeup fails in the past, but many felt her look at Trooping the Colour went beyond a little misplaced bronzer. It left viewers questioning what was going on with her face and speculating that she may have gotten plastic surgery, which created the scowling expression. Of course, there could be many explanations for her unpleasant look, such as the sun being in her eyes or more Trooping the Colour behind-the-scenes drama like there was in 2024. But, regardless of other possible explanations, her sour expression left the public thinking she was unappreciative of her position.
Online users accused Camilla of being out of touch
Along with causing plastic surgery rumors, her unhappy expression during Trooping the Colour was seen as more evidence of Queen Camilla's shady side. Perhaps her face was just frozen that way due to a bad procedure, as many theorized, but others saw it as a sign that she was unappreciative of her lavish life. One X user summed up the feelings of many when they wrote, "That grumpy face says it all[.] Thousands struggling outside while she parades in luxury. Out of touch and out of time."
That grumpy face says it all thousands struggling outside while she parades in luxury. Out of touch and out of time. #TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/2TUuEdwoXi
— Candice Holmes (@hol40900) June 14, 2025
Another took it a step further, suggesting Camilla shouldn't have come to the parade at all. "If it's that much of chore please stay home. Millions struggling around the world and she can't even raise a smile," they posted. Although we all have bad days, Camilla may want to work on her facial expressions before her next public appearance. As a royal, wearing a sour face while greeting the public is never a good look.