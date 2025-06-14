Queen Camilla's Sour Behavior At Trooping The Colour 2025 Ignites A Shady New Rumor

Despite the excitement of the event, Queen Camilla looked less than happy at the 2025 Trooping the Colour Parade. As she went through the street, sitting next to her husband, King Charles III, in a horse-drawn carriage, something seemed off. Although Camilla was dressed perfectly for the occasion and dutifully waved to the crowd, her face was stuck in a sour expression that users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to notice.

Advertisement

Camilla has had some embarrassing makeup fails in the past, but many felt her look at Trooping the Colour went beyond a little misplaced bronzer. It left viewers questioning what was going on with her face and speculating that she may have gotten plastic surgery, which created the scowling expression. Of course, there could be many explanations for her unpleasant look, such as the sun being in her eyes or more Trooping the Colour behind-the-scenes drama like there was in 2024. But, regardless of other possible explanations, her sour expression left the public thinking she was unappreciative of her position.