Trooping The Colour 2024: Behind-The-Scenes Drama You Didn't See

Trooping the Colour 2024 went off without a hitch on June 15. The gray, dreary, rainy weather was the only thing that dampened proceedings, quite literally — but as one commentator said, it just made it all the more British. However, despite appearing to be a finely oiled wheel, there was still some behind-the-scenes drama that the British public and others watching worldwide didn't get to see.

Luckily, Royal Central, "The world's leading news site reporting on the British Royal Family, the State, and the Monarchies of the world," shared a couple of the biggest Trooping the Colour bloopers on X, formerly Twitter.

One of the most unfortunate was poor Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, getting absolutely soaked as they proceeded along the crowd-lined Mall. As the husband of Anne, Princess Royal, and the wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, the two aren't judged as senior enough members of the Firm to be assigned a fully covered carriage to ride in. Instead, theirs is only half covered, leaving poor Laurence without any shelter from the elements. "Princess Anne's husband, Sir Tim Laurence, gets drenched in the rain on the return to Buckingham Palace," Royal Central captioned a clip showing him sitting in his carriage. "The King's official birthday takes place in June, as opposed to November, due to weather reasons. Unfortunately, that logic hasn't worked this year!"