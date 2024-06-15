Kate Middleton Ruined Her Trooping The Colour 2024 Outfit With One Glaring Mistake

The British public wasn't deterred by the gloomy rainy weather in London, England, on July 15. They were out in force, dressed in cagoules and clutching umbrellas to watch Trooping the Colour 2024, celebrating one of the two birthdays King Charles III gets to enjoy each year. Still, the largest cheers were saved for Catherine, Princess of Wales, as she passed by in an ornate Cinderella-style gold and glass horse-drawn carriage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. It was Kate's first public appearance since news of her cancer diagnosis and treatment. As usual, she looked stylish and on point, aside from one glaring mistake — the giant bow.

Kate wore a black and white brimmed hat designed by Philip Treacy, set at a jaunty angle, which matched her gorgeous fitted white dress by Jenny Packham. Kate's dress had a single black trim around the collar and a double around the waist, with the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch pinned on the top left side. She paired the look with beautiful floral-shaped pearl earrings, classic white heels, and a simple black clutch.

However, the enormous curling white and black-trimmed bow that sat on her right shoulder was the unfortunate center of attention, drawing focus from the rest of her stylish ensemble. Still, there was a massive sigh of relief to finally see the future queen-to-be, especially following the speculation that Kate wouldn't be attending the Trooping the Colour 2024.